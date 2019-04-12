Listen Live Sports

Panthers sign former Patriots WR Chris Hogan to 1-year deal

April 12, 2019 1:16 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan from the New England Patriots to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not released Friday.

The 30-year-old Hogan spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls playing alongside Tom Brady.

He played in 16 regular season games in 2018, catching 35 passes for 532 yards with three touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 58 yards in three postseason games.

Prior to his time with New England, Hogan played three seasons for Buffalo (2013-15) where he had 87 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

Hogan has started 33 games during his NFL career. He gives Carolina another deep threat after losing free agent Devin Funchess, a former starter, to the Colts.

