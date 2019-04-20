Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fulham gets its 1st away win this season in Premier League

April 20, 2019 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Already relegated Fulham won its first away match of the Premier League season by overcoming Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a penalty eight minutes into the second half after being brought down by Jack Simpson, ending a goal drought stretching back to January.

It handed Scott Parker a second victory as caretaker Fulham manager after starting with five successive losses leading the 19th-placed team.

But it meant Eddie Howe lost his 500th match in charge of mid-table Bournemouth.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.