Patriots find QB prospect among 5 third-day draft picks

April 27, 2019 7:03 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have found the next possible successor to Tom Brady in quarterback Jarrett Stidham of Auburn.

Stidham, a two-year starter at Auburn after starting his collegiate career at Baylor, was selected Saturday in the fourth round with the 133rd overall pick. The pick was obtained in one of three trades the Patriots made over three days with the Los Angeles Rams, whom they defeated 13-3 in the Super Bowl.

Brady will be 42 in August.

The Patriots also selected Arkansas offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt, a native of Denmark, in the fourth round (118th overall). In the fifth round they took defensive tackle Byron Cowart of Maryland at the 159th pick and traded up with Philadelphia to take punter Jake Bailey of Stanford at No. 163. They recently signed incumbent punter Ryan Allen to a one-year contract.

The Patriots, who made seven trades over the course of the draft, finished it with the 252nd overall pick by taking cornerback Ken Webster of Mississippi.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

