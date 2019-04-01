Listen Live Sports

Patriots sign tackle Cedrick Lang, adding O-line depth

April 1, 2019 8:20 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have signed tackle Cedrick Lang, adding some depth to their offensive line.

The 26-year-old spent last season on injured reserve with the Vikings. At 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, Lang will be competing for a spot in a group that is looking to replace tackle Trent Brown after he signed with the Raiders in free agency.

Lang has yet to appear in a regular-season game after he was originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016. The Giants released him at the end of training camp that season and he was also cut by the Broncos prior to the start of the 2017 regular season. He spent the balance of that season as a member of Minnesota’s practice squad.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

