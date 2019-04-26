Pazos dealt from Phillies to Rockies for Stovall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies acquired infielder Hunter Stovall from the Colorado Rockies for left-hander James Pazos on Friday.

Pazos was obtained from Seattle in December as part of the trade that sent infielder Jean Segura to Philadelphia. The 27-year-old Pazos was 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in seven games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He is 9-6 with a 3.54 ERA in four seasons with the New York Yankees and Mariners.

A 21st-round pick by Colorado in last year’s amateur draft, the 22-year-old Stovall was batting .281 with a .414 on-base percentage in 18 games this season for the Rockies’ Class A Asheville farm team.

