Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Kings, Box

April 7, 2019 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW ORLEANS (133)

K.Williams 5-8 0-0 12, Wood 5-14 2-2 14, Okafor 10-14 2-2 23, Payton 10-19 4-5 26, Clark 11-21 2-3 31, Hill 5-12 0-0 13, Diallo 4-5 0-0 8, Bertans 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 52-101 10-12 133.

SACRAMENTO (129)

Barnes 10-18 5-6 29, Bjelica 6-8 0-0 15, Cauley-Stein 3-7 3-4 9, Fox 10-18 3-3 24, Hield 5-15 0-0 12, Brewer 0-2 0-0 0, Bagley III 8-18 2-4 19, Ferrell 2-6 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 6-15 0-0 16, T.Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 50-109 13-17 129.

New Orleans 32 34 36 31—133
Sacramento 39 29 34 27—129

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 19-42 (Clark 7-15, Hill 3-7, Wood 2-3, K.Williams 2-4, Bertans 2-5, Payton 2-7, Okafor 1-1), Sacramento 16-40 (Barnes 4-7, Bogdanovic 4-9, Bjelica 3-4, Hield 2-10, Ferrell 1-3, Bagley III 1-3, Fox 1-3, T.Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 55 (Okafor 14), Sacramento 47 (Bagley III 14). Assists_New Orleans 28 (Payton 14), Sacramento 27 (Fox 11). Total Fouls_New Orleans 16, Sacramento 13. Technicals_Sacramento coach David Joerger. A_17,583 (17,608).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.