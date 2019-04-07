Pelicans-Kings, Box

NEW ORLEANS (133)

K.Williams 5-8 0-0 12, Wood 5-14 2-2 14, Okafor 10-14 2-2 23, Payton 10-19 4-5 26, Clark 11-21 2-3 31, Hill 5-12 0-0 13, Diallo 4-5 0-0 8, Bertans 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 52-101 10-12 133.

SACRAMENTO (129)

Barnes 10-18 5-6 29, Bjelica 6-8 0-0 15, Cauley-Stein 3-7 3-4 9, Fox 10-18 3-3 24, Hield 5-15 0-0 12, Brewer 0-2 0-0 0, Bagley III 8-18 2-4 19, Ferrell 2-6 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 6-15 0-0 16, T.Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 50-109 13-17 129.

New Orleans 32 34 36 31—133 Sacramento 39 29 34 27—129

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 19-42 (Clark 7-15, Hill 3-7, Wood 2-3, K.Williams 2-4, Bertans 2-5, Payton 2-7, Okafor 1-1), Sacramento 16-40 (Barnes 4-7, Bogdanovic 4-9, Bjelica 3-4, Hield 2-10, Ferrell 1-3, Bagley III 1-3, Fox 1-3, T.Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 55 (Okafor 14), Sacramento 47 (Bagley III 14). Assists_New Orleans 28 (Payton 14), Sacramento 27 (Fox 11). Total Fouls_New Orleans 16, Sacramento 13. Technicals_Sacramento coach David Joerger. A_17,583 (17,608).

