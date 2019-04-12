Penguins-Islanders Sum

Pittsburgh 0 1 0—1 N.Y. Islanders 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Gudbranson 1 (Malkin), 10:36. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 1 (Eberle, Barzal), 13:25.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 2 (Barzal, Boychuk), 7:54. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 2 (Toews, Lee), 11:38 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-11-15_33. N.Y. Islanders 11-12-11_34.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 6.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 0-2 (34 shots-31 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 2-0 (33-32).

A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:41.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

