Penguins-Islanders Sums

April 12, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Pittsburgh 0 1 0—1
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 5:51; Malkin, PIT, (high sticking), 8:23; Komarov, NYI, (roughing), 8:23; Johnson, PIT, (high sticking), 13:38; Johnson, PIT, (interference), 15:47; Lee, NYI, (hooking), 16:52.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Gudbranson 1 (Malkin), 10:36. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 1 (Barzal, Eberle), 13:25. Penalties_Crosby, PIT, (hooking), 3:25; Gudbranson, PIT, (high sticking), 4:31; Barzal, NYI, served by Martin, (roughing), 13:25; Barzal, NYI, (roughing), 13:25; Pettersson, PIT, (roughing), 13:25.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 2 (Barzal, Boychuk), 7:54. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 2 (Toews, Lee), 11:38 (pp). Penalties_Hornqvist, PIT, (tripping), 9:50.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-11-15_33. N.Y. Islanders 11-12-11_34.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 6.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 0-2 (34 shots-31 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 2-0 (33-32).

A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:41.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

