Penguins-Red Wings Sums

Pittsburgh 1 0 0—1 Detroit 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 20 (Larkin, Athanasiou), 10:20 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 25 (Guentzel, Crosby), 19:38. Penalties_McIlrath, DET, (delay of game), 1:50; Blueger, PIT, (hooking), 9:58.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Bertuzzi 21 (Larkin, Helm), 10:26. Penalties_Larkin, DET, (tripping), 5:04.

Third Period_4, Detroit, Mantha 23 (Hronek, Larkin), 11:24. 5, Detroit, Mantha 24 (Kronwall, Bertuzzi), 18:06. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 14-9-16_39. Detroit 6-11-9_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Detroit 1 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 28-14-5 (25 shots-22 saves). Detroit, Howard 23-20-5 (39-38).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:27.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.