Penn beats Dartmouth in 21 innings, longest Ivy game ever

April 6, 2019 7:48 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Penn and Dartmouth have completed the longest game in Ivy League history, with the Quakers using an eight-run 21st inning to beat the Big Green 21-15 Saturday.

The game lasted 6 hours, 22 minutes. Penn’s Josh Hood hit a three-run homer in his 11th plate appearance, keying the 21st-inning rally.

Craig Larsen hit a grand slam in the eighth and became the first Penn player to hit for the cycle in 19 years. The freshman had five of the team’s program-record 30 hits.

Penn catcher Matt O’Neill played all 21 innings, squatting for 358 pitches. He was 3 for 6 with four RBIs and a Quaker-record five walks.

Dartmouth twice rallied from three runs down to keep the game going, first in the ninth inning and again in the 13th. Neither team scored from then until the 21st. Quakers right-hander Josh Sidney pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless relief innings before Joe Miller took over and got the win.

The teams had planned to play a doubleheader. The late game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

