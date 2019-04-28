PGA Tour Champions – Legends of Golf Par Scores

Sunday Purse: $1.8 million Ridgedale, Mo. At Top of the Rock (Host Course), Yardage 2,808; Par 54 At Ozarks National, Yardage 7,036; Par 71 Final Scott Hoch/Tom Pernice Jr., $171,000 each 62-48-46—156 -23 Paul Broadhurst/Kirk Triplett, $91,125 50-67-44—161 -18 Carlos Franco/Vijay Singh, $91,125 52-63-46—161 -18 Jeff Maggert/Jesper Parnevik, $58,500 51-62-49—162 -17 Paul Goydos/Kevin Sutherland, $42,750 47-66-51—164 -15 Brandt Jobe/Scott McCarron $42,750 52-63-49—164 -15 Lee Janzen/Rocco Mediate, $26,280 51-65-49—165 -14 Billy Andrade/Joe Durant, $26,280 50-65-50—165 -14 Michael Allen/John Daly, $26,280 50-65-50—165 -14 Olin Browne/Steve Pate, $26,280 66-49-50—165 -14 Roger Chapman/David Frost, $26,280 63-51-51—165 -14 Gene Sauers/Ken Tanigawa, $19,800 46-69-51—166 -13 Colin Montgomerie/Mark O’Meara, $16,650 51-67-49—167 -12 David Toms/Steve Flesch, $16,650 50-68-49—167 -12 Billy Mayfair/Larry Nelson, $16,650 66-50-51—167 -12 Bart Bryant/Brad Bryant, $16,650 64-51-52—167 -12 Retief Goosen/Mark McNulty, $13,530 68-52-48—168 -11 Larry Mize/Scott Parel, $13,530 64-54-50—168 -11 Shaun Micheel/Loren Roberts, $13,530 63-52-53—168 -11 Corey Pavin/Duffy Waldorf, $11,880 68-51-51—170 -9 Miguel Angel Jimenez/Jose Maria Olazabal, $11,250 49-69-53—171 -8 Fred Funk/Dana Quigley, $10,125 70-52-50—172 -7 Hale Irwin/Wes Short Jr., $10,125 68-52-52—172 -7 Peter Jacobsen/Jay Haas, $10,125 50-70-52—172 -7 Sandy Lyle/Ian Woosnam, $10,125 51-67-54—172 -7 Scott Verplank/Bob Tway, $9,000 69-53-51—173 -6 Brad Faxon/Dudley Hart, $8,550 52-71-51—174 -5 Bruce Fleisher/Tom Jenkins, $8,100 71-52-52—175 -4 Andy North/Tom Watson, $7,695 50-75-51—176 -3 Mark Brooks/John Huston, $7,695 68-56-52—176 -3 Woody Austin/Mark Calcavecchia, $7,290 55-68-54—177 -2 John Cook/Joey Sindelar, $7,020 51-70-57—178 -1 Dan Forsman/Mike Reid, $6,750 71-53-55—179 E Bob Gilder/Morris Hatalsky, $6,480 68-56-57—181 +2 Wayne Levi/Scott Simpson, $6,210 68-59-55—182 +3 Tom Kite/Gil Morgan, $5,940 71-53-60—184 +5

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.