PGA Tour Champions – Legends of Golf Par Scores

|Sunday
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Ridgedale, Mo.
|At Top of the Rock (Host Course), Yardage 2,808; Par 54
|At Ozarks National, Yardage 7,036; Par 71
|Final
|Scott Hoch/Tom Pernice Jr., $171,000 each
|62-48-46—156
|-23
|Paul Broadhurst/Kirk Triplett, $91,125
|50-67-44—161
|-18
|Carlos Franco/Vijay Singh, $91,125
|52-63-46—161
|-18
|Jeff Maggert/Jesper Parnevik, $58,500
|51-62-49—162
|-17
|Paul Goydos/Kevin Sutherland, $42,750
|47-66-51—164
|-15
|Brandt Jobe/Scott McCarron $42,750
|52-63-49—164
|-15
|Lee Janzen/Rocco Mediate, $26,280
|51-65-49—165
|-14
|Billy Andrade/Joe Durant, $26,280
|50-65-50—165
|-14
|Michael Allen/John Daly, $26,280
|50-65-50—165
|-14
|Olin Browne/Steve Pate, $26,280
|66-49-50—165
|-14
|Roger Chapman/David Frost, $26,280
|63-51-51—165
|-14
|Gene Sauers/Ken Tanigawa, $19,800
|46-69-51—166
|-13
|Colin Montgomerie/Mark O’Meara, $16,650
|51-67-49—167
|-12
|David Toms/Steve Flesch, $16,650
|50-68-49—167
|-12
|Billy Mayfair/Larry Nelson, $16,650
|66-50-51—167
|-12
|Bart Bryant/Brad Bryant, $16,650
|64-51-52—167
|-12
|Retief Goosen/Mark McNulty, $13,530
|68-52-48—168
|-11
|Larry Mize/Scott Parel, $13,530
|64-54-50—168
|-11
|Shaun Micheel/Loren Roberts, $13,530
|63-52-53—168
|-11
|Corey Pavin/Duffy Waldorf, $11,880
|68-51-51—170
|-9
|Miguel Angel Jimenez/Jose Maria Olazabal, $11,250
|49-69-53—171
|-8
|Fred Funk/Dana Quigley, $10,125
|70-52-50—172
|-7
|Hale Irwin/Wes Short Jr., $10,125
|68-52-52—172
|-7
|Peter Jacobsen/Jay Haas, $10,125
|50-70-52—172
|-7
|Sandy Lyle/Ian Woosnam, $10,125
|51-67-54—172
|-7
|Scott Verplank/Bob Tway, $9,000
|69-53-51—173
|-6
|Brad Faxon/Dudley Hart, $8,550
|52-71-51—174
|-5
|Bruce Fleisher/Tom Jenkins, $8,100
|71-52-52—175
|-4
|Andy North/Tom Watson, $7,695
|50-75-51—176
|-3
|Mark Brooks/John Huston, $7,695
|68-56-52—176
|-3
|Woody Austin/Mark Calcavecchia, $7,290
|55-68-54—177
|-2
|John Cook/Joey Sindelar, $7,020
|51-70-57—178
|-1
|Dan Forsman/Mike Reid, $6,750
|71-53-55—179
|E
|Bob Gilder/Morris Hatalsky, $6,480
|68-56-57—181
|+2
|Wayne Levi/Scott Simpson, $6,210
|68-59-55—182
|+3
|Tom Kite/Gil Morgan, $5,940
|71-53-60—184
|+5