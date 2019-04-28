Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions – Legends of Golf Scores

April 28, 2019 10:21 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Sunday
Purse: $1.8 million
Ridgedale, Mo.
At Top of the Rock (Host Course), Yardage 2,808; Par 54
At Ozarks National, Yardage 7,036; Par 71
Final
Scott Hoch, $171,000 62-48-46—156
Tom Pernice Jr., $171,000 62-48-46—156
Paul Broadhurst, $91,125 50-67-44—161
Carlos Franco, $91,125 52-63-46—161
Vijay Singh, $91,125 52-63-46—161
Kirk Triplett, $91,125 50-67-44—161
Jeff Maggert, $58,500 51-62-49—162
Jesper Parnevik, $58,500 51-62-49—162
Paul Goydos, $42,750 47-66-51—164
Brandt Jobe, $42,750 52-63-49—164
Scott McCarron, $42,750 52-63-49—164
Kevin Sutherland, $42,750 47-66-51—164
Michael Allen, $26,280 50-65-50—165
Billy Andrade, $26,280 50-65-50—165
Olin Browne, $26,280 66-49-50—165
Roger Chapman, $26,280 63-51-51—165
John Daly, $26,280 50-65-50—165
Joe Durant, $26,280 50-65-50—165
David Frost, $26,280 63-51-51—165
Lee Janzen, $26,280 51-65-49—165
Rocco Mediate, $26,280 51-65-49—165
Steve Pate, $26,280 66-49-50—165
Gene Sauers, $19,800 46-69-51—166
Ken Tanigawa, $19,800 46-69-51—166
Bart Bryant, $16,650 64-51-52—167
Brad Bryant, $16,650 64-51-52—167
Steve Flesch, $16,650 50-68-49—167
Billy Mayfair, $16,650 66-50-51—167
Colin Montgomerie, $16,650 51-67-49—167
Larry Nelson, $16,650 66-50-51—167
Mark O’Meara, $16,650 51-67-49—167
David Toms, $16,650 50-68-49—167
Retief Goosen, $13,530 68-52-48—168
Mark McNulty, $13,530 68-52-48—168
Shaun Micheel, $13,530 63-52-53—168
Larry Mize, $13,530 64-54-50—168
Scott Parel, $13,530 64-54-50—168
Corey Pavin, $11,880 68-51-51—170
Duffy Waldorf, $11,880 68-51-51—170
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $11,250 49-69-53—171
José María Olazábal, $11,250 49-69-53—171
Fred Funk, $10,125 70-52-50—172
Jay Haas, $10,125 50-70-52—172
Hale Irwin, $10,125 68-52-52—172
Peter Jacobsen, $10,125 50-70-52—172
Sandy Lyle, $10,125 51-67-54—172
Dana Quigley, $10,125 70-52-50—172
Wes Short, Jr., $10,125 68-52-52—172
Ian Woosnam, $10,125 51-67-54—172
Bob Tway, $9,000 69-53-51—173
Scott Verplank, $9,000 69-53-51—173
Brad Faxon, $8,550 52-71-51—174
Dudley Hart, $8,550 52-71-51—174
Bruce Fleisher, $8,100 71-52-52—175
Tom Jenkins, $8,100 71-52-52—175
Mark Brooks, $7,695 68-56-52—176
John Huston, $7,695 68-56-52—176
Andy North, $7,695 50-75-51—176
Tom Watson, $7,695 50-75-51—176
Woody Austin, $7,290 55-68-54—177
Mark Calcavecchia, $7,290 55-68-54—177
John Cook, $7,020 51-70-57—178
Joey Sindelar, $7,020 51-70-57—178
Dan Forsman, $6,750 71-53-55—179
Mike Reid, $6,750 71-53-55—179
Bob Gilder, $6,480 68-56-57—181
Morris Hatalsky, $6,480 68-56-57—181
Wayne Levi, $6,210 68-59-55—182
Scott Simpson, $6,210 68-59-55—182
Tom Kite, $5,940 71-53-60—184
Gil Morgan, $5,940 71-53-60—184

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.