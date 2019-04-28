PGA Tour Champions – Legends of Golf Scores

Sunday Purse: $1.8 million Ridgedale, Mo. At Top of the Rock (Host Course), Yardage 2,808; Par 54 At Ozarks National, Yardage 7,036; Par 71 Final Scott Hoch, $171,000 62-48-46—156 Tom Pernice Jr., $171,000 62-48-46—156 Paul Broadhurst, $91,125 50-67-44—161 Carlos Franco, $91,125 52-63-46—161 Vijay Singh, $91,125 52-63-46—161 Kirk Triplett, $91,125 50-67-44—161 Jeff Maggert, $58,500 51-62-49—162 Jesper Parnevik, $58,500 51-62-49—162 Paul Goydos, $42,750 47-66-51—164 Brandt Jobe, $42,750 52-63-49—164 Scott McCarron, $42,750 52-63-49—164 Kevin Sutherland, $42,750 47-66-51—164 Michael Allen, $26,280 50-65-50—165 Billy Andrade, $26,280 50-65-50—165 Olin Browne, $26,280 66-49-50—165 Roger Chapman, $26,280 63-51-51—165 John Daly, $26,280 50-65-50—165 Joe Durant, $26,280 50-65-50—165 David Frost, $26,280 63-51-51—165 Lee Janzen, $26,280 51-65-49—165 Rocco Mediate, $26,280 51-65-49—165 Steve Pate, $26,280 66-49-50—165 Gene Sauers, $19,800 46-69-51—166 Ken Tanigawa, $19,800 46-69-51—166 Bart Bryant, $16,650 64-51-52—167 Brad Bryant, $16,650 64-51-52—167 Steve Flesch, $16,650 50-68-49—167 Billy Mayfair, $16,650 66-50-51—167 Colin Montgomerie, $16,650 51-67-49—167 Larry Nelson, $16,650 66-50-51—167 Mark O’Meara, $16,650 51-67-49—167 David Toms, $16,650 50-68-49—167 Retief Goosen, $13,530 68-52-48—168 Mark McNulty, $13,530 68-52-48—168 Shaun Micheel, $13,530 63-52-53—168 Larry Mize, $13,530 64-54-50—168 Scott Parel, $13,530 64-54-50—168 Corey Pavin, $11,880 68-51-51—170 Duffy Waldorf, $11,880 68-51-51—170 Miguel Angel Jiménez, $11,250 49-69-53—171 José María Olazábal, $11,250 49-69-53—171 Fred Funk, $10,125 70-52-50—172 Jay Haas, $10,125 50-70-52—172 Hale Irwin, $10,125 68-52-52—172 Peter Jacobsen, $10,125 50-70-52—172 Sandy Lyle, $10,125 51-67-54—172 Dana Quigley, $10,125 70-52-50—172 Wes Short, Jr., $10,125 68-52-52—172 Ian Woosnam, $10,125 51-67-54—172 Bob Tway, $9,000 69-53-51—173 Scott Verplank, $9,000 69-53-51—173 Brad Faxon, $8,550 52-71-51—174 Dudley Hart, $8,550 52-71-51—174 Bruce Fleisher, $8,100 71-52-52—175 Tom Jenkins, $8,100 71-52-52—175 Mark Brooks, $7,695 68-56-52—176 John Huston, $7,695 68-56-52—176 Andy North, $7,695 50-75-51—176 Tom Watson, $7,695 50-75-51—176 Woody Austin, $7,290 55-68-54—177 Mark Calcavecchia, $7,290 55-68-54—177 John Cook, $7,020 51-70-57—178 Joey Sindelar, $7,020 51-70-57—178 Dan Forsman, $6,750 71-53-55—179 Mike Reid, $6,750 71-53-55—179 Bob Gilder, $6,480 68-56-57—181 Morris Hatalsky, $6,480 68-56-57—181 Wayne Levi, $6,210 68-59-55—182 Scott Simpson, $6,210 68-59-55—182 Tom Kite, $5,940 71-53-60—184 Gil Morgan, $5,940 71-53-60—184

