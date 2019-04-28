PGA Tour Champions – Legends of Golf Scores

|Sunday
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Ridgedale, Mo.
|At Top of the Rock (Host Course), Yardage 2,808; Par 54
|At Ozarks National, Yardage 7,036; Par 71
|Final
|Scott Hoch, $171,000
|62-48-46—156
|Tom Pernice Jr., $171,000
|62-48-46—156
|Paul Broadhurst, $91,125
|50-67-44—161
|Carlos Franco, $91,125
|52-63-46—161
|Vijay Singh, $91,125
|52-63-46—161
|Kirk Triplett, $91,125
|50-67-44—161
|Jeff Maggert, $58,500
|51-62-49—162
|Jesper Parnevik, $58,500
|51-62-49—162
|Paul Goydos, $42,750
|47-66-51—164
|Brandt Jobe, $42,750
|52-63-49—164
|Scott McCarron, $42,750
|52-63-49—164
|Kevin Sutherland, $42,750
|47-66-51—164
|Michael Allen, $26,280
|50-65-50—165
|Billy Andrade, $26,280
|50-65-50—165
|Olin Browne, $26,280
|66-49-50—165
|Roger Chapman, $26,280
|63-51-51—165
|John Daly, $26,280
|50-65-50—165
|Joe Durant, $26,280
|50-65-50—165
|David Frost, $26,280
|63-51-51—165
|Lee Janzen, $26,280
|51-65-49—165
|Rocco Mediate, $26,280
|51-65-49—165
|Steve Pate, $26,280
|66-49-50—165
|Gene Sauers, $19,800
|46-69-51—166
|Ken Tanigawa, $19,800
|46-69-51—166
|Bart Bryant, $16,650
|64-51-52—167
|Brad Bryant, $16,650
|64-51-52—167
|Steve Flesch, $16,650
|50-68-49—167
|Billy Mayfair, $16,650
|66-50-51—167
|Colin Montgomerie, $16,650
|51-67-49—167
|Larry Nelson, $16,650
|66-50-51—167
|Mark O’Meara, $16,650
|51-67-49—167
|David Toms, $16,650
|50-68-49—167
|Retief Goosen, $13,530
|68-52-48—168
|Mark McNulty, $13,530
|68-52-48—168
|Shaun Micheel, $13,530
|63-52-53—168
|Larry Mize, $13,530
|64-54-50—168
|Scott Parel, $13,530
|64-54-50—168
|Corey Pavin, $11,880
|68-51-51—170
|Duffy Waldorf, $11,880
|68-51-51—170
|Miguel Angel Jiménez, $11,250
|49-69-53—171
|José María Olazábal, $11,250
|49-69-53—171
|Fred Funk, $10,125
|70-52-50—172
|Jay Haas, $10,125
|50-70-52—172
|Hale Irwin, $10,125
|68-52-52—172
|Peter Jacobsen, $10,125
|50-70-52—172
|Sandy Lyle, $10,125
|51-67-54—172
|Dana Quigley, $10,125
|70-52-50—172
|Wes Short, Jr., $10,125
|68-52-52—172
|Ian Woosnam, $10,125
|51-67-54—172
|Bob Tway, $9,000
|69-53-51—173
|Scott Verplank, $9,000
|69-53-51—173
|Brad Faxon, $8,550
|52-71-51—174
|Dudley Hart, $8,550
|52-71-51—174
|Bruce Fleisher, $8,100
|71-52-52—175
|Tom Jenkins, $8,100
|71-52-52—175
|Mark Brooks, $7,695
|68-56-52—176
|John Huston, $7,695
|68-56-52—176
|Andy North, $7,695
|50-75-51—176
|Tom Watson, $7,695
|50-75-51—176
|Woody Austin, $7,290
|55-68-54—177
|Mark Calcavecchia, $7,290
|55-68-54—177
|John Cook, $7,020
|51-70-57—178
|Joey Sindelar, $7,020
|51-70-57—178
|Dan Forsman, $6,750
|71-53-55—179
|Mike Reid, $6,750
|71-53-55—179
|Bob Gilder, $6,480
|68-56-57—181
|Morris Hatalsky, $6,480
|68-56-57—181
|Wayne Levi, $6,210
|68-59-55—182
|Scott Simpson, $6,210
|68-59-55—182
|Tom Kite, $5,940
|71-53-60—184
|Gil Morgan, $5,940
|71-53-60—184
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.