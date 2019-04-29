PGA Tour Champions Stax

Through April 28 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, (8), $666,868. 2, Kirk Triplett, (8), $653,191. 3, Bernhard Langer, (5), $600,633. 4, Kevin Sutherland, (8), $569,425. 5, Tom Lehman, (6), $416,876. 6, David Toms, (7), $399,601. 7, Miguel Angel Jiménez, (7), $377,117. 8, Woody Austin, (8), $366,352. 9, Marco Dawson, (6), $335,051. 10, Mark O’Meara, (7), $329,938.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Bernhard Langer, 68.33. 2, Bob Estes, 69.17. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.48. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 69.52. 5, David Toms, 69.56. 6, Steve Stricker, 69.58. 7, Marco Dawson, 69.67. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.72. 9, Fred Couples, 69.73. 10, Kirk Triplett, 69.79.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 295.4. 2, Brandt Jobe, 292.9. 3, Darren Clarke, 291.9. 4, Kenny Perry, 287.8. 5, Steve Stricker, 287.2. 6, Scott McCarron, 285.9. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 285.5. 8, Fred Couples, 285.3. 9, Scott Parel, 284.0. 10, Retief Goosen, 282.7.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 81.79%. 2, Joe Durant, 80.27%. 3, Ken Duke, 79.76%. 4, David Toms, 79.37%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 78.57%. 6, Paul Broadhurst, 78.23%. 7 (tie), Olin Browne and David Frost, 78.17%. 9, Gene Sauers, 77.89%. 10 Larry Mize, 77.38%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Fred Couples, 74.44%. 2, Kenny Perry, 73.33%. 3, David Toms, 73.15%. 4, Tom Lehman, 72.84%. 5, Billy Mayfair, 72.53%. 6 (tie), Bob Estes, Kirk Triplett , Ken Tanigawa and Colin Montgomerie, 72.22%. 10, Vijay Singh, 71.60%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 20. 2, Kenny Perry, 28. 3, David Toms, 37. 4, Colin Montgomerie, 39. 5, Billy Mayfair, 45. 6 (tie), Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland and Scott McCarron, 50. 9, Three Tied With 52.

Putting Average

1, Mark O’Meara, 1.688. 2, Kirk Triplett, 1.704. 3 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Esteban Toledo, 1.716. 5, Stephen Ames, 1.717. 6, Bob Estes, 1.718. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 1.719. 8 (tie), Steve Stricker and Kent Jones, 1.721. 10, Tom Lehman, 1.725.

Birdie Average

1, Steve Stricker, 5.00. 2, Kirk Triplett, 4.63. 3, Mark O’Meara, 4.47. 4, Bob Estes, 4.42. 5, Fred Couples, 4.40. 6, Kent Jones, 4.39. 7 (tie), Bernhard Langer, David Toms, Marco Dawson and Brandt Jobe, 4.33.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Esteban Toledo, 54.0. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 63.0. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jeff Maggert, 64.8. 5, Bernhard Langer, 67.5. 6 (tie), Rocco Mediate, Jeff Sluman, Woody Austin and Scott Parel, 94.5. 10, David Toms, 108.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Billy Mayfair, 70.00%. 2, Carlos Franco, 68.18%. 3, Tom Byrum, 67.65%. 4 (tie), Michael Allen and Steve Stricker, 66.67%. 6, Rocco Mediate, 65.38%. 7, Jesper Parnevik, 63.16%. 8 (tie), David Frost and Bernhard Langer, 60.00%. 1

Tied With Dudley Hart, 59.09%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Bernhard Langer, 89. 2, Steve Stricker, 119. 3, David Toms, 122. 4, Bob Estes, 144. 5, Tom Lehman, 157. 6, Kent Jones, 161. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 166. 8, Kenny Perry, 168. 9 (tie), Brandt Jobe and Scott McCarron, 169.

