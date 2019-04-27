PGA Tour-Zurich Classic Par Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Louisiana
|Avondale, La.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Stallings/Mullinax
|61-70-62—193
|-23
|Rahm/Palmer
|64-65-64—193
|-23
|Grace/Harding
|65-68-61—194
|-22
|Gay/Sabbatini
|60-70-66—196
|-20
|Malnati/Hurley III
|63-67-66—196
|-20
|Dahmen/Harkins
|63-71-63—197
|-19
|Cook/Landry
|65-70-62—197
|-19
|Lebioda/Luck
|67-66-64—197
|-19
|Garcia/Fleetwood
|65-68-64—197
|-19
|Henley/Blaum
|65-67-65—197
|-19
|Knox/Stuard
|62-69-66—197
|-19
|Cejka/Prugh
|63-71-64—198
|-18
|Koepka/Koepka
|67-68-63—198
|-18
|Watney/Hoffman
|65-70-63—198
|-18
|Stenson/McDowell
|65-67-66—198
|-18
|Lee/Every
|65-69-65—199
|-17
|Hadwin/Knous
|66-68-65—199
|-17
|Tway/Kraft
|63-72-64—199
|-17
|Poston/Jaeger
|62-70-67—199
|-17
|Kisner/Brown
|62-69-68—199
|-17
|Castro/Tringale
|65-69-66—200
|-16
|Watson/Holmes
|64-70-66—200
|-16
|Merritt/Streb
|66-68-66—200
|-16
|Horschel/Piercy
|66-68-66—200
|-16
|Reavie/Glover
|62-70-68—200
|-16
|Power/Hearn
|68-68-64—200
|-16
|Spaun/Jones
|67-69-64—200
|-16
|Laird/Taylor
|62-74-64—200
|-16
|Hoge/Henry
|67-68-66—201
|-15
|Sharma/Lahiri
|67-69-65—201
|-15
|Etulain/Romero
|67-69-65—201
|-15
|Stroud/Kokrak
|65-69-68—202
|-14
|Stefani/Haas
|65-69-68—202
|-14
|Poulter/Horsfield
|67-69-66—202
|-14
|Conners/Hughes
|67-68-68—203
|-13
|Bradley/Curran
|64-71-69—204
|-12
|McCarthy/Díaz
|63-73-70—206
|-10
|Kim/Im
|64-72-73—209
|-7
|Gribble/Garber
|61-75-76—212
|-4
