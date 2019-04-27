Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour-Zurich Classic Par Scores

April 27, 2019 8:04 pm
 
Saturday
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72
Third Round
Stallings/Mullinax 61-70-62—193 -23
Rahm/Palmer 64-65-64—193 -23
Grace/Harding 65-68-61—194 -22
Gay/Sabbatini 60-70-66—196 -20
Malnati/Hurley III 63-67-66—196 -20
Dahmen/Harkins 63-71-63—197 -19
Cook/Landry 65-70-62—197 -19
Lebioda/Luck 67-66-64—197 -19
Garcia/Fleetwood 65-68-64—197 -19
Henley/Blaum 65-67-65—197 -19
Knox/Stuard 62-69-66—197 -19
Cejka/Prugh 63-71-64—198 -18
Koepka/Koepka 67-68-63—198 -18
Watney/Hoffman 65-70-63—198 -18
Stenson/McDowell 65-67-66—198 -18
Lee/Every 65-69-65—199 -17
Hadwin/Knous 66-68-65—199 -17
Tway/Kraft 63-72-64—199 -17
Poston/Jaeger 62-70-67—199 -17
Kisner/Brown 62-69-68—199 -17
Castro/Tringale 65-69-66—200 -16
Watson/Holmes 64-70-66—200 -16
Merritt/Streb 66-68-66—200 -16
Horschel/Piercy 66-68-66—200 -16
Reavie/Glover 62-70-68—200 -16
Power/Hearn 68-68-64—200 -16
Spaun/Jones 67-69-64—200 -16
Laird/Taylor 62-74-64—200 -16
Hoge/Henry 67-68-66—201 -15
Sharma/Lahiri 67-69-65—201 -15
Etulain/Romero 67-69-65—201 -15
Stroud/Kokrak 65-69-68—202 -14
Stefani/Haas 65-69-68—202 -14
Poulter/Horsfield 67-69-66—202 -14
Conners/Hughes 67-68-68—203 -13
Bradley/Curran 64-71-69—204 -12
McCarthy/Díaz 63-73-70—206 -10
Kim/Im 64-72-73—209 -7
Gribble/Garber 61-75-76—212 -4

