PGA Tour-Zurich Classic Par Scores

April 26, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Friday
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72 (36-36)

Partial Second Round

Malnati/Hurley III 63-67—130 -14
Knox/Stuard 62-69—131 -13
Henley/Blaum 65-67—132 -12
Stenson/McDowell 65-67—132 -12
Lebioda/Luck 67-66—133 -11
Horschel/Piercy 66-68—134 -10
Stefani/Haas 65-69—134 -10
Merritt/Streb 66-68—134 -10
Stroud/Kokrak 65-69—134 -10
Hadwin/Knous 66-68—134 -10
Lee/Every 65-69—134 -10
Castro/Tringale 65-69—134 -10
Bradley/Curran 64-71—135 -9
Cook/Landry 65-70—135 -9
Tway/Kraft 63-72—135 -9
Power/Hearn 68-68—136 -8
Spaun/Jones 67-69—136 -8
Sharma/Lahiri 67-69—136 -8
Gribble/Garber 61-75—136 -8
Champ/Burns 66-71—137 -7
Streelman/Taylor 64-73—137 -7
Harman/Kizzire 68-69—137 -7
Dufner/Perez 66-71—137 -7
Pampling/Senden 67-70—137 -7
Langley/Byrd 68-69—137 -7
Blixt/Smith 66-72—138 -6
Trahan/Clark 65-73—138 -6
Davis/Jones 62-76—138 -6
Werenski/Lindheim 65-74—139 -5
Putnam/Homa 67-72—139 -5
Varner III/Lovelady 67-73—140 -4
English/Wagner 68-72—140 -4
Reed/Cantlay 65-75—140 -4
Harrington/Lowry 65-75—140 -4
Kim/Bae 66-75—141 -3
Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 64-78—142 -2
Niemann/Frittelli 67-75—142 -2
Potter, Jr./Lashley 65-77—142 -2
Albertson/Reeves 68-74—142 -2
Love III/Love 67-78—145 +1

___

Second Round Leaderboard
Name Par Thru
Malnati/Hurley III -14 F
Knox/Stuard -13 F
Stallings/Mullinax -13 9
Kisner/Brown -13 4
Gay/Sabbatini -13 4
Henley/Blaum -12 F
Stenson/McDowell -12 F
Reavie/Glover -12 5
Lebioda/Luck -11 F
Rahm/Palmer -11 6

