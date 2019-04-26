PGA Tour-Zurich Classic Par Scores

Friday At TPC Louisiana Avondale, La. Purse: $7.5 million Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72 (36-36)

Partial Second Round

Malnati/Hurley III 63-67—130 -14 Knox/Stuard 62-69—131 -13 Henley/Blaum 65-67—132 -12 Stenson/McDowell 65-67—132 -12 Lebioda/Luck 67-66—133 -11 Horschel/Piercy 66-68—134 -10 Stefani/Haas 65-69—134 -10 Merritt/Streb 66-68—134 -10 Stroud/Kokrak 65-69—134 -10 Hadwin/Knous 66-68—134 -10 Lee/Every 65-69—134 -10 Castro/Tringale 65-69—134 -10 Bradley/Curran 64-71—135 -9 Cook/Landry 65-70—135 -9 Tway/Kraft 63-72—135 -9 Power/Hearn 68-68—136 -8 Spaun/Jones 67-69—136 -8 Sharma/Lahiri 67-69—136 -8 Gribble/Garber 61-75—136 -8 Champ/Burns 66-71—137 -7 Streelman/Taylor 64-73—137 -7 Harman/Kizzire 68-69—137 -7 Dufner/Perez 66-71—137 -7 Pampling/Senden 67-70—137 -7 Langley/Byrd 68-69—137 -7 Blixt/Smith 66-72—138 -6 Trahan/Clark 65-73—138 -6 Davis/Jones 62-76—138 -6 Werenski/Lindheim 65-74—139 -5 Putnam/Homa 67-72—139 -5 Varner III/Lovelady 67-73—140 -4 English/Wagner 68-72—140 -4 Reed/Cantlay 65-75—140 -4 Harrington/Lowry 65-75—140 -4 Kim/Bae 66-75—141 -3 Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 64-78—142 -2 Niemann/Frittelli 67-75—142 -2 Potter, Jr./Lashley 65-77—142 -2 Albertson/Reeves 68-74—142 -2 Love III/Love 67-78—145 +1

___

Second Round Leaderboard Name Par Thru Malnati/Hurley III -14 F Knox/Stuard -13 F Stallings/Mullinax -13 9 Kisner/Brown -13 4 Gay/Sabbatini -13 4 Henley/Blaum -12 F Stenson/McDowell -12 F Reavie/Glover -12 5 Lebioda/Luck -11 F Rahm/Palmer -11 6

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.