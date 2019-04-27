Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
PGA Tour-Zurich Classic Scores

April 27, 2019 8:04 pm
 
Saturday
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72
Third Round
Stallings/Mullinax 61-70-62—193
Rahm/Palmer 64-65-64—193
Grace/Harding 65-68-61—194
Gay/Sabbatini 60-70-66—196
Malnati/Hurley III 63-67-66—196
Dahmen/Harkins 63-71-63—197
Cook/Landry 65-70-62—197
Lebioda/Luck 67-66-64—197
Garcia/Fleetwood 65-68-64—197
Henley/Blaum 65-67-65—197
Knox/Stuard 62-69-66—197
Cejka/Prugh 63-71-64—198
Koepka/Koepka 67-68-63—198
Watney/Hoffman 65-70-63—198
Stenson/McDowell 65-67-66—198
Lee/Every 65-69-65—199
Hadwin/Knous 66-68-65—199
Tway/Kraft 63-72-64—199
Poston/Jaeger 62-70-67—199
Kisner/Brown 62-69-68—199
Castro/Tringale 65-69-66—200
Watson/Holmes 64-70-66—200
Merritt/Streb 66-68-66—200
Horschel/Piercy 66-68-66—200
Reavie/Glover 62-70-68—200
Power/Hearn 68-68-64—200
Spaun/Jones 67-69-64—200
Laird/Taylor 62-74-64—200
Hoge/Henry 67-68-66—201
Sharma/Lahiri 67-69-65—201
Etulain/Romero 67-69-65—201
Stroud/Kokrak 65-69-68—202
Stefani/Haas 65-69-68—202
Poulter/Horsfield 67-69-66—202
Conners/Hughes 67-68-68—203
Bradley/Curran 64-71-69—204
McCarthy/Díaz 63-73-70—206
Kim/Im 64-72-73—209
Gribble/Garber 61-75-76—212

