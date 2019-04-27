PGA Tour-Zurich Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Louisiana
|Avondale, La.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Stallings/Mullinax
|61-70-62—193
|Rahm/Palmer
|64-65-64—193
|Grace/Harding
|65-68-61—194
|Gay/Sabbatini
|60-70-66—196
|Malnati/Hurley III
|63-67-66—196
|Dahmen/Harkins
|63-71-63—197
|Cook/Landry
|65-70-62—197
|Lebioda/Luck
|67-66-64—197
|Garcia/Fleetwood
|65-68-64—197
|Henley/Blaum
|65-67-65—197
|Knox/Stuard
|62-69-66—197
|Cejka/Prugh
|63-71-64—198
|Koepka/Koepka
|67-68-63—198
|Watney/Hoffman
|65-70-63—198
|Stenson/McDowell
|65-67-66—198
|Lee/Every
|65-69-65—199
|Hadwin/Knous
|66-68-65—199
|Tway/Kraft
|63-72-64—199
|Poston/Jaeger
|62-70-67—199
|Kisner/Brown
|62-69-68—199
|Castro/Tringale
|65-69-66—200
|Watson/Holmes
|64-70-66—200
|Merritt/Streb
|66-68-66—200
|Horschel/Piercy
|66-68-66—200
|Reavie/Glover
|62-70-68—200
|Power/Hearn
|68-68-64—200
|Spaun/Jones
|67-69-64—200
|Laird/Taylor
|62-74-64—200
|Hoge/Henry
|67-68-66—201
|Sharma/Lahiri
|67-69-65—201
|Etulain/Romero
|67-69-65—201
|Stroud/Kokrak
|65-69-68—202
|Stefani/Haas
|65-69-68—202
|Poulter/Horsfield
|67-69-66—202
|Conners/Hughes
|67-68-68—203
|Bradley/Curran
|64-71-69—204
|McCarthy/Díaz
|63-73-70—206
|Kim/Im
|64-72-73—209
|Gribble/Garber
|61-75-76—212
