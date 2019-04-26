Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour-Zurich Classic Scores

April 26, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Friday
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72 (36-36)

Partial Second Round

Malnati/Hurley III 63-67—130
Knox/Stuard 62-69—131
Henley/Blaum 65-67—132
Stenson/McDowell 65-67—132
Lebioda/Luck 67-66—133
Horschel/Piercy 66-68—134
Stefani/Haas 65-69—134
Merritt/Streb 66-68—134
Stroud/Kokrak 65-69—134
Hadwin/Knous 66-68—134
Lee/Every 65-69—134
Castro/Tringale 65-69—134
Bradley/Curran 64-71—135
Cook/Landry 65-70—135
Tway/Kraft 63-72—135
Power/Hearn 68-68—136
Spaun/Jones 67-69—136
Sharma/Lahiri 67-69—136
Gribble/Garber 61-75—136
Champ/Burns 66-71—137
Streelman/Taylor 64-73—137
Harman/Kizzire 68-69—137
Dufner/Perez 66-71—137
Pampling/Senden 67-70—137
Langley/Byrd 68-69—137
Blixt/Smith 66-72—138
Trahan/Clark 65-73—138
Davis/Jones 62-76—138
Werenski/Lindheim 65-74—139
Putnam/Homa 67-72—139
Varner III/Lovelady 67-73—140
English/Wagner 68-72—140
Reed/Cantlay 65-75—140
Harrington/Lowry 65-75—140
Kim/Bae 66-75—141
Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 64-78—142
Niemann/Frittelli 67-75—142
Potter, Jr./Lashley 65-77—142
Albertson/Reeves 68-74—142
Love III/Love 67-78—145

Second Round Leaderboard
Name Par Thru
Malnati/Hurley III -14 F
Knox/Stuard -13 F
Stallings/Mullinax -13 9
Kisner/Brown -13 4
Gay/Sabbatini -13 4
Henley/Blaum -12 F
Stenson/McDowell -12 F
Reavie/Glover -12 5
Lebioda/Luck -11 F
Rahm/Palmer -11 6

