PGA Tour-Zurich Classic Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Louisiana
|Avondale, La.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72 (36-36)
Partial Second Round
|Malnati/Hurley III
|63-67—130
|Knox/Stuard
|62-69—131
|Henley/Blaum
|65-67—132
|Stenson/McDowell
|65-67—132
|Lebioda/Luck
|67-66—133
|Horschel/Piercy
|66-68—134
|Stefani/Haas
|65-69—134
|Merritt/Streb
|66-68—134
|Stroud/Kokrak
|65-69—134
|Hadwin/Knous
|66-68—134
|Lee/Every
|65-69—134
|Castro/Tringale
|65-69—134
|Bradley/Curran
|64-71—135
|Cook/Landry
|65-70—135
|Tway/Kraft
|63-72—135
|Power/Hearn
|68-68—136
|Spaun/Jones
|67-69—136
|Sharma/Lahiri
|67-69—136
|Gribble/Garber
|61-75—136
|Champ/Burns
|66-71—137
|Streelman/Taylor
|64-73—137
|Harman/Kizzire
|68-69—137
|Dufner/Perez
|66-71—137
|Pampling/Senden
|67-70—137
|Langley/Byrd
|68-69—137
|Blixt/Smith
|66-72—138
|Trahan/Clark
|65-73—138
|Davis/Jones
|62-76—138
|Werenski/Lindheim
|65-74—139
|Putnam/Homa
|67-72—139
|Varner III/Lovelady
|67-73—140
|English/Wagner
|68-72—140
|Reed/Cantlay
|65-75—140
|Harrington/Lowry
|65-75—140
|Kim/Bae
|66-75—141
|Oosthuizen/Schwartzel
|64-78—142
|Niemann/Frittelli
|67-75—142
|Potter, Jr./Lashley
|65-77—142
|Albertson/Reeves
|68-74—142
|Love III/Love
|67-78—145
|Second Round Leaderboard
|Name
|Par
|Thru
|Malnati/Hurley III
|-14
|F
|Knox/Stuard
|-13
|F
|Stallings/Mullinax
|-13
|9
|Kisner/Brown
|-13
|4
|Gay/Sabbatini
|-13
|4
|Henley/Blaum
|-12
|F
|Stenson/McDowell
|-12
|F
|Reavie/Glover
|-12
|5
|Lebioda/Luck
|-11
|F
|Rahm/Palmer
|-11
|6
