The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Philadelphia takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Washington

April 3, 2019 3:05 am
 
Philadelphia Phillies (4-0, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (1-3, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-0, 1.50 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Washington.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Washington averaged 8.7 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 284 total doubles last year.

The Phillies went 34-42 in division play in 2018. Philadelphia pitchers struck out 9.0 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.29.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

