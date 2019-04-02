Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia to visit Washington

April 2, 2019 3:15 am
 
Philadelphia Phillies (3-0, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (1-2, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-1, 2.35 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Washington pitchers had an ERA of 4.04 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.25.

The Phillies went 34-42 in division play in 2018. Philadelphia hit 186 total home runs and averaged 7.8 hits per game last season. The Nationals won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

