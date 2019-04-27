Phillies 12, Marlins 9

|Miami
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|McCtchn cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Rojas 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Segura ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|S.Rdrig pr-ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Alfaro c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Glloway cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ralmuto c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Berti 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|N.Wllms lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|R.Hrrra ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D Ls Sn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rchards p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dmingez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gsselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prado ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|N.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Arrieta p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Urena pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|9
|17
|9
|Totals
|35
|12
|13
|11
|Miami
|001
|004
|220—
|9
|Philadelphia
|040
|150
|02x—12
E_R.Herrera (1). DP_Miami 2. LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Granderson 2 (5), S.Rodriguez (2), B.Harper (8). HR_Alfaro (5), McCutchen (5), Hoskins (8), N.Williams (1). SF_Prado (2). S_Arrieta (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Richards L,0-4
|4
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Garcia
|1
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Chen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Steckenrider
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta W,4-2
|5
|9
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Dominguez H,4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Neris S,4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Arrieta pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Richards (Segura), by Garcia (Hoskins).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:38. A_37,868 (43,647).
