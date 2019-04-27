Phillies 12, Marlins 9

Miami Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 4 1 3 2 McCtchn cf-lf 3 2 1 1 Rojas 1b 5 0 1 1 Segura ss 1 0 0 0 Bri.And rf 5 0 2 1 S.Rdrig pr-ss 2 1 1 2 S.Cstro 2b 4 2 2 1 B.Hrper rf 4 0 1 2 Alfaro c 5 2 2 2 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 2 Glloway cf 5 1 2 0 Ralmuto c 5 1 2 0 Berti 3b 5 1 2 1 N.Wllms lf 4 2 2 1 R.Hrrra ss 4 1 1 0 D Ls Sn p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 1 0 1 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0 Brinson ph 1 0 0 0 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Prado ph 0 0 0 1 C.Hrnan 2b 4 2 1 0 Chen p 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 2 2 2 N.Wlker ph 1 0 1 0 Arrieta p 2 1 1 1 J.Urena pr 0 1 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Altherr cf 1 0 0 0 Wallach ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 41 9 17 9 Totals 35 12 13 11

Miami 001 004 220— 9 Philadelphia 040 150 02x—12

E_R.Herrera (1). DP_Miami 2. LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Granderson 2 (5), S.Rodriguez (2), B.Harper (8). HR_Alfaro (5), McCutchen (5), Hoskins (8), N.Williams (1). SF_Prado (2). S_Arrieta (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Richards L,0-4 4 6 5 5 2 3 Garcia 1 4 5 5 2 0 Chen 2 2 0 0 0 2 Steckenrider 1 1 2 2 1 3 Philadelphia Arrieta W,4-2 5 9 5 5 2 5 Alvarez 1 2 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos 1 2 2 2 0 1 Dominguez H,4 1 3 2 2 0 1 Neris S,4-4 1 1 0 0 1 2

Arrieta pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Richards (Segura), by Garcia (Hoskins).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:38. A_37,868 (43,647).

