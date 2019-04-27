Listen Live Sports

Phillies 12, Marlins 9

April 27, 2019 9:57 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 4 1 3 2 1 0 .184
Rojas 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .275
Anderson rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .240
Castro 2b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .267
Alfaro c 5 2 2 2 0 2 .297
Galloway cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .258
Berti 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .143
Herrera ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .151
Richards p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .100
a-Brinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Prado ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .288
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Walker ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .260
2-Urena pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Wallach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Totals 41 9 17 9 3 9
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen cf-lf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .243
Segura ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .324
1-Rodriguez pr-ss 2 1 1 2 1 0 .231
Harper rf 4 0 1 2 1 1 .255
Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .276
Realmuto c 5 1 2 0 0 2 .278
Williams lf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .200
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 2b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .275
Franco 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .271
Arrieta p 2 1 1 1 0 0 .077
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Altherr cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .037
Totals 35 12 13 11 5 8
Miami 001 004 220— 9 17 1
Philadelphia 040 150 02x—12 13 0

a-struck out for Richards in the 5th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Garcia in the 6th. c-singled for Chen in the 8th. d-reached on error for Dominguez in the 8th. e-struck out for Steckenrider in the 9th.

1-ran for Segura in the 2nd. 2-ran for Walker in the 8th.

E_Herrera (1). LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Granderson 2 (5), Harper (8), Rodriguez (2). HR_Alfaro (5), off De Los Santos; Williams (1), off Richards; McCutchen (5), off Richards; Hoskins (8), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Granderson 2 (10), Rojas (7), Anderson (5), Castro (9), Alfaro 2 (9), Berti (2), Prado (7), McCutchen (10), Harper 2 (19), Hoskins 2 (22), Williams (4), Franco 2 (22), Arrieta (1), Rodriguez 2 (3). SF_Prado. S_Arrieta.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson, Alfaro 2, Wallach); Philadelphia 4 (Harper 2, Hoskins 2). RISP_Miami 6 for 16; Philadelphia 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rojas 2, Granderson. GIDP_Hernandez 2.

DP_Miami 2 (Herrera, Castro, Rojas), (Herrera, Castro, Rojas).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 0-4 4 6 5 5 2 3 76 4.64
Garcia 1 4 5 5 2 0 42 11.25
Chen 2 2 0 0 0 2 38 13.03
Steckenrider 1 1 2 2 1 3 27 7.15
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, W, 4-2 5 9 5 5 2 5 99 3.46
Alvarez 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 7.20
De Los Santos 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 18.00
Dominguez, H, 4 1 3 2 2 0 1 24 5.23
Neris, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 2.92

Arrieta pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 3-3. HBP_Richards (Segura), Garcia (Hoskins). PB_Alfaro (3).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:38. A_37,868 (43,647).

