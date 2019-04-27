Phillies 12, Marlins 9

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.184
|Rojas 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Anderson rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Castro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Alfaro c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.297
|Galloway cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Berti 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|Herrera ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.151
|Richards p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|a-Brinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Prado ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Walker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|2-Urena pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Wallach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Totals
|41
|9
|17
|9
|3
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.243
|Segura ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|1-Rodriguez pr-ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.231
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.255
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Williams lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Arrieta p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.077
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Altherr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.037
|Totals
|35
|12
|13
|11
|5
|8
|Miami
|001
|004
|220—
|9
|17
|1
|Philadelphia
|040
|150
|02x—12
|13
|0
a-struck out for Richards in the 5th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Garcia in the 6th. c-singled for Chen in the 8th. d-reached on error for Dominguez in the 8th. e-struck out for Steckenrider in the 9th.
1-ran for Segura in the 2nd. 2-ran for Walker in the 8th.
E_Herrera (1). LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Granderson 2 (5), Harper (8), Rodriguez (2). HR_Alfaro (5), off De Los Santos; Williams (1), off Richards; McCutchen (5), off Richards; Hoskins (8), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Granderson 2 (10), Rojas (7), Anderson (5), Castro (9), Alfaro 2 (9), Berti (2), Prado (7), McCutchen (10), Harper 2 (19), Hoskins 2 (22), Williams (4), Franco 2 (22), Arrieta (1), Rodriguez 2 (3). SF_Prado. S_Arrieta.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson, Alfaro 2, Wallach); Philadelphia 4 (Harper 2, Hoskins 2). RISP_Miami 6 for 16; Philadelphia 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Rojas 2, Granderson. GIDP_Hernandez 2.
DP_Miami 2 (Herrera, Castro, Rojas), (Herrera, Castro, Rojas).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 0-4
|4
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|76
|4.64
|Garcia
|1
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|42
|11.25
|Chen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|13.03
|Steckenrider
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|27
|7.15
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 4-2
|5
|9
|5
|5
|2
|5
|99
|3.46
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|7.20
|De Los Santos
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|18.00
|Dominguez, H, 4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|5.23
|Neris, S, 4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.92
Arrieta pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 3-3. HBP_Richards (Segura), Garcia (Hoskins). PB_Alfaro (3).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:38. A_37,868 (43,647).
