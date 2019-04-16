Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 14, Mets 3

April 16, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 0 0 0 0 McCtchn lf 5 2 2 0
Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 2 1 1 0
P.Alnso 1b 2 1 0 0 Knapp 1b 3 0 1 0
Broxton lf 1 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 3 1 0
Cano 2b 5 0 2 0 O.Hrrra ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 3 1 1 1 Ralmuto c 5 3 3 5
W.Ramos c 3 1 1 2 Kingery 3b-ss 4 2 3 5
McNeil lf 3 0 2 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 1 1 1
Do.Smth 1b 1 0 1 0 Altherr cf-rf 5 1 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 0 Franco 1b-3b 5 1 1 3
J..Dvis 3b 4 0 2 0 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0
Matz p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0
Gagnon p 2 0 0 0 Eckhoff p 1 0 0 0
Sewald p 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 10 3 Totals 39 14 13 14
New York 011 010 000— 3
Philadelphia 1000 103 00x—14

E_McNeil (1), A.Rosario 2 (2), J..Davis (2). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cano (4), McNeil (5), McCutchen (5), Segura (5), Knapp (1), Realmuto 2 (3), Kingery (4), C.Hernandez (2). HR_Conforto (4), W.Ramos (1), Realmuto (2), Kingery (1), Franco (6). SF_W.Ramos (1). S_Gagnon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz L,1-1 0 4 8 6 1 0
Gagnon 5 1-3 7 6 5 1 5
Sewald 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Philadelphia
Pivetta W,2-1 5 7 3 3 3 2
Eickhoff S,1-1 4 3 0 0 0 6

Matz pitched to 8 batters in the 1st

HBP_by Pivetta (Alonso), by Matz (Harper), by Sewald (Kingery). WP_Gagnon.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:07. A_43,933 (43,647).

