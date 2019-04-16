Phillies 14, Mets 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .328 Broxton lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Cano 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .200 Conforto rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .313 Ramos c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .321 McNeil lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .418 Smith 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .450 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Davis 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286 Matz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gagnon p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sewald p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 3 10 3 3 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .283 Segura ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .328 Knapp 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .133 Harper rf 2 3 1 0 1 0 .276 b-Herrera ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Realmuto c 5 3 3 5 0 0 .263 Kingery 3b-ss 4 2 3 5 0 0 .524 Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .228 Altherr cf-rf 5 1 0 0 0 0 .059 Franco 1b-3b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .259 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 39 14 13 14 3 5

New York 011 010 000— 3 10 4 Philadelphia 1000 103 00x—14 13 0

a-struck out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-flied out for Harper in the 7th.

E_McNeil (1), Rosario 2 (2), Davis (2). LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cano (4), McNeil (5), McCutchen (5), Segura (5), Realmuto 2 (3), Kingery (4), Hernandez (2), Knapp (1). HR_Ramos (1), off Pivetta; Conforto (4), off Pivetta; Kingery (1), off Matz; Franco (6), off Matz; Realmuto (2), off Gagnon. RBIs_Conforto (10), Ramos 2 (12), Realmuto 5 (13), Kingery 5 (5), Hernandez (7), Franco 3 (17). SF_Ramos. S_Gagnon.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil, Lagares 2, Sewald); Philadelphia 5 (Realmuto 2, Kingery, Altherr, Franco). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Philadelphia 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Cano, Davis, Segura. GIDP_Conforto, Gagnon, Franco.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Smith); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Franco), (Hernandez, Kingery, Knapp).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, L, 1-1 0 4 8 6 1 0 31 4.96 Gagnon 5 1-3 7 6 5 1 5 97 8.44 Sewald 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 43 2.25 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, W, 2-1 5 7 3 3 3 2 100 8.35 Eickhoff, S, 1-1 4 3 0 0 0 6 59 0.00

Matz pitched to 8 batters in the 1st.

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0. HBP_Pivetta (Alonso), Matz (Harper), Sewald (Kingery). WP_Gagnon.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:07. A_43,933 (43,647).

