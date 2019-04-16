Phillies 14, Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Broxton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.418
|Smith 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.450
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Matz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gagnon p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sewald p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|3
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Segura ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Knapp 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Harper rf
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|b-Herrera ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Realmuto c
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.263
|Kingery 3b-ss
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.524
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.228
|Altherr cf-rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Franco 1b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Eickhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|39
|14
|13
|14
|3
|5
|New York
|011
|010
|000—
|3
|10
|4
|Philadelphia
|1000
|103
|00x—14
|13
|0
a-struck out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-flied out for Harper in the 7th.
E_McNeil (1), Rosario 2 (2), Davis (2). LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cano (4), McNeil (5), McCutchen (5), Segura (5), Realmuto 2 (3), Kingery (4), Hernandez (2), Knapp (1). HR_Ramos (1), off Pivetta; Conforto (4), off Pivetta; Kingery (1), off Matz; Franco (6), off Matz; Realmuto (2), off Gagnon. RBIs_Conforto (10), Ramos 2 (12), Realmuto 5 (13), Kingery 5 (5), Hernandez (7), Franco 3 (17). SF_Ramos. S_Gagnon.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil, Lagares 2, Sewald); Philadelphia 5 (Realmuto 2, Kingery, Altherr, Franco). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Philadelphia 6 for 16.
Runners moved up_Cano, Davis, Segura. GIDP_Conforto, Gagnon, Franco.
DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Smith); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Franco), (Hernandez, Kingery, Knapp).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 1-1
|0
|4
|8
|6
|1
|0
|31
|4.96
|Gagnon
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|5
|1
|5
|97
|8.44
|Sewald
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|2.25
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 2-1
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|100
|8.35
|Eickhoff, S, 1-1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|59
|0.00
Matz pitched to 8 batters in the 1st.
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0. HBP_Pivetta (Alonso), Matz (Harper), Sewald (Kingery). WP_Gagnon.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:07. A_43,933 (43,647).
