Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 2, Twins 1

April 7, 2019 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .265
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .182
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Adrianza ss-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .154
c-Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Castro c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .100
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Berrios p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Polanco ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .375
Totals 33 1 7 1 0 7
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .241
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .324
B.Harper rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .385
Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .346
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .185
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .320
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 2 4 2 4 7
Minnesota 100 000 000—1 7 1
Philadelphia 000 002 00x—2 4 0

a-lined out for Eflin in the 7th. b-lined out for May in the 8th. c-struck out for Adrianza in the 9th.

E_Cron (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hoskins (2), Franco (2). HR_Kepler (3), off Eflin; Hoskins (3), off Berrios. RBIs_Kepler (6), Hoskins 2 (13). SB_B.Harper (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Schoop, Castro); Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Realmuto 2, Williams). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Schoop, B.Harper.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, L, 1-1 6 2 2 2 3 7 98 2.18
May 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 1.59
R.Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, W, 2-0 7 6 1 1 0 5 105 0.75
Robertson, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 9.82
Morgan, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Neris, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_R.Harper 2-0, Morgan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:47. A_39,735 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.