Phillies 2, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Adrianza ss-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|c-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Castro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Berrios p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Polanco ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|0
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|B.Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.385
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.346
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Robertson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|4
|7
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|00x—2
|4
|0
a-lined out for Eflin in the 7th. b-lined out for May in the 8th. c-struck out for Adrianza in the 9th.
E_Cron (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hoskins (2), Franco (2). HR_Kepler (3), off Eflin; Hoskins (3), off Berrios. RBIs_Kepler (6), Hoskins 2 (13). SB_B.Harper (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Schoop, Castro); Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Realmuto 2, Williams). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Schoop, B.Harper.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, L, 1-1
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|7
|98
|2.18
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Rogers
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.59
|R.Harper
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 2-0
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|105
|0.75
|Robertson, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9.82
|Morgan, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Neris, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_R.Harper 2-0, Morgan 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:47. A_39,735 (43,647).
