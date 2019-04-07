Phillies 2, Twins 1

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .265 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .182 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Adrianza ss-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .154 c-Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Castro c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .100 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Berrios p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Polanco ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Totals 33 1 7 1 0 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .241 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .324 B.Harper rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .385 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .346 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .185 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 2 4 2 4 7

Minnesota 100 000 000—1 7 1 Philadelphia 000 002 00x—2 4 0

a-lined out for Eflin in the 7th. b-lined out for May in the 8th. c-struck out for Adrianza in the 9th.

E_Cron (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hoskins (2), Franco (2). HR_Kepler (3), off Eflin; Hoskins (3), off Berrios. RBIs_Kepler (6), Hoskins 2 (13). SB_B.Harper (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Schoop, Castro); Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Realmuto 2, Williams). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Schoop, B.Harper.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, L, 1-1 6 2 2 2 3 7 98 2.18 May 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 1.59 R.Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, W, 2-0 7 6 1 1 0 5 105 0.75 Robertson, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 9.82 Morgan, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Neris, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_R.Harper 2-0, Morgan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:47. A_39,735 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.