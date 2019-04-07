Phillies 2, Twins 1

Minnesota Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Kepler rf 4 1 2 1 McCtchn lf 3 1 0 0 C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 T.Rgers p 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 0 0 0 R.Hrper p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 2 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 1 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 4 0 2 0 O.Hrrra cf 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 0 0 Adranza ss-1b 3 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0 Berrios p 2 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 J.Plnco ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 28 2 4 2

Minnesota 100 000 000—1 Philadelphia 000 002 00x—2

E_C.Cron (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hoskins (2), Franco (2). HR_Kepler (3), Hoskins (3). SB_B.Harper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Berrios L,1-1 6 2 2 2 3 7 May 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia Eflin W,2-0 7 6 1 1 0 5 Robertson H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Morgan H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Neris S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:47. A_39,735 (43,647).

