Phillies 2, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|McCtchn lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Rgers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza ss-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Rbr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Berrios p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|00x—2
E_C.Cron (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hoskins (2), Franco (2). HR_Kepler (3), Hoskins (3). SB_B.Harper (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Berrios L,1-1
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|7
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Harper
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Eflin W,2-0
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Robertson H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:47. A_39,735 (43,647).
