Phillies 2, Twins 1

April 7, 2019 4:18 pm
 
Minnesota Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 4 1 2 1 McCtchn lf 3 1 0 0
C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 3 0 0 0
T.Rgers p 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 0 0 0
R.Hrper p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 2
E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 1 0
Ma.Gnzl 3b 4 0 2 0 O.Hrrra cf 3 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 0 0
Adranza ss-1b 3 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0
Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0
Berrios p 2 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
J.Plnco ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 28 2 4 2
Minnesota 100 000 000—1
Philadelphia 000 002 00x—2

E_C.Cron (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hoskins (2), Franco (2). HR_Kepler (3), Hoskins (3). SB_B.Harper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berrios L,1-1 6 2 2 2 3 7
May 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Eflin W,2-0 7 6 1 1 0 5
Robertson H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Morgan H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neris S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:47. A_39,735 (43,647).

