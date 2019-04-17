Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Phillies 3, Mets 2

April 17, 2019
 
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil lf 4 0 2 0 McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0
P.Alnso 1b 4 1 1 0 Kingery ss 4 1 1 1
Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 4 1 2 1 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
J..Dvis 3b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 1 2 0
A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 1 O.Hrrra cf 2 0 1 0
d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0 Altherr cf 1 0 0 0
W.Ramos ph 0 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 2 1 1 1
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 2 0 0 1
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 Arrieta p 3 0 0 0
Do.Smth ph 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
New York 000 000 101—2
Philadelphia 010 011 00x—3

DP_Philadelphia 3. LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 5. HR_Conforto (5), Kingery (2), C.Hernandez (2). SB_Conforto (2). SF_Franco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Wheeler L,1-2 7 5 3 3 3 5
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Arrieta W,3-1 8 6 2 2 2 3
Morgan H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neris S,2-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Arrieta pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Morgan (Cano), by Neris (Ramos).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:52. A_39,861 (43,647).

