Phillies 3, Mets 2

April 17, 2019 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .424
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .323
Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Conforto rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .324
Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Rosario ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264
d’Arnaud c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .071
b-Ramos ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
a-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .450
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 7 2 2 5
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Kingery ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .480
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .279
Herrera cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Altherr cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056
Hernandez 2b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .237
Franco 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .250
Arrieta p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 3 5 3 3 6
New York 000 000 101—2 7 0
Philadelphia 010 011 00x—3 5 0

a-walked for Wheeler in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for d’Arnaud in the 9th.

LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 5. HR_Conforto (5), off Arrieta; Kingery (2), off Wheeler; Hernandez (2), off Wheeler. RBIs_Conforto (11), Rosario (12), Kingery (6), Hernandez (8), Franco (18). SB_Conforto (2). SF_Franco.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Broxton 3); Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, Arrieta). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Conforto. GIDP_McNeil, Alonso, d’Arnaud.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 1-2 7 5 3 3 3 5 109 6.35
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.24
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, W, 3-1 8 6 2 2 2 3 105 2.25
Morgan, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Neris, S, 2-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.57

Arrieta pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0, Neris 2-1. HBP_Morgan (Cano), Neris (Ramos).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:52. A_39,861 (43,647).

