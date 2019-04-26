Phillies 4, Marlins 0

|Miami
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|S.Rdrig ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Eckhoff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cozens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|Philadelphia
|100
|100
|02x—4
DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Brinson (5), Hoskins (5), N.Williams (2). HR_Realmuto (4), B.Harper (6), Franco (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Urena L,1-4
|7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Kinley
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Eickhoff W,1-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Ramos H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Neshek
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:47. A_31,159 (43,647).
