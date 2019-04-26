Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 4, Marlins 0

April 26, 2019 11:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0 McCtchn cf 4 0 0 0
Glloway ph 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 2 1 1
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 2
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 1 0
Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 4 0 1 0
Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 1
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0
Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 S.Rdrig ss 3 0 0 0
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Eckhoff p 2 0 0 0
Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 Cozens ph 1 0 0 0
Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0
J.Urena p 2 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
N.Wlker ph 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0
R.Hrrra pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 29 4 6 4
Miami 000 000 000—0
Philadelphia 100 100 02x—4

DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Brinson (5), Hoskins (5), N.Williams (2). HR_Realmuto (4), B.Harper (6), Franco (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Urena L,1-4 7 4 2 2 3 4
Kinley 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Eickhoff W,1-1 7 2 0 0 1 6
Ramos H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Morgan H,7 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Neshek 1 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:47. A_31,159 (43,647).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.