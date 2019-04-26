Phillies 4, Marlins 0

Miami Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0 McCtchn cf 4 0 0 0 Glloway ph 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 2 1 1 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 2 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 1 0 Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 4 0 1 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 S.Rdrig ss 3 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Eckhoff p 2 0 0 0 Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 Cozens ph 1 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 R.Hrrra pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 29 4 6 4

Miami 000 000 000—0 Philadelphia 100 100 02x—4

DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Brinson (5), Hoskins (5), N.Williams (2). HR_Realmuto (4), B.Harper (6), Franco (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Urena L,1-4 7 4 2 2 3 4 Kinley 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia Eickhoff W,1-1 7 2 0 0 1 6 Ramos H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Morgan H,7 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Neshek 1 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:47. A_31,159 (43,647).

