Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 4, Marlins 0

April 26, 2019 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .153
c-Galloway ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280
Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .194
Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Walker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
1-Herrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Totals 31 0 5 0 2 7
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .272
Harper rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .255
Hoskins 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .266
Williams lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .261
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Rodriguez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Eickhoff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Cozens ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 6 4 5 4
Miami 000 000 000—0 5 0
Philadelphia 100 100 02x—4 6 0

a-grounded out for Eickhoff in the 7th. b-walked for Urena in the 8th. c-popped out for Granderson in the 8th.

1-ran for Walker in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Brinson (5), Hoskins (5), Williams (2). HR_Realmuto (4), off Urena; Franco (7), off Urena; Harper (6), off Kinley. RBIs_Realmuto (18), Harper 2 (17), Franco (20).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Prado, Rojas, Galloway); Philadelphia 3 (Williams, Franco, Hernandez). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 4.

GIDP_Williams.

DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Rojas, Prado); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Rodriguez).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena, L, 1-4 7 4 2 2 3 4 112 5.08
Kinley 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 31 3.21
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff, W, 1-1 7 2 0 0 1 6 86 2.12
Ramos, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 6.00
Morgan, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00
Neshek 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Morgan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:47. A_31,159 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.