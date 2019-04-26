Phillies 4, Marlins 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|c-Galloway ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Walker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|1-Herrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.255
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Rodriguez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Eickhoff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Cozens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|5
|4
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|100
|02x—4
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Eickhoff in the 7th. b-walked for Urena in the 8th. c-popped out for Granderson in the 8th.
1-ran for Walker in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Brinson (5), Hoskins (5), Williams (2). HR_Realmuto (4), off Urena; Franco (7), off Urena; Harper (6), off Kinley. RBIs_Realmuto (18), Harper 2 (17), Franco (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Prado, Rojas, Galloway); Philadelphia 3 (Williams, Franco, Hernandez). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 4.
GIDP_Williams.
DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Rojas, Prado); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Rodriguez).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, L, 1-4
|7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|112
|5.08
|Kinley
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|31
|3.21
|Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff, W, 1-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|86
|2.12
|Ramos, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.00
|Morgan, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Neshek
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Morgan 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:47. A_31,159 (43,647).
