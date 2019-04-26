Phillies 4, Marlins 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .153 c-Galloway ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280 Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .194 Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Walker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 1-Herrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Totals 31 0 5 0 2 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .272 Harper rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .255 Hoskins 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .266 Williams lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Franco 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .261 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Rodriguez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Eickhoff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Cozens ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 4 6 4 5 4

Miami 000 000 000—0 5 0 Philadelphia 100 100 02x—4 6 0

a-grounded out for Eickhoff in the 7th. b-walked for Urena in the 8th. c-popped out for Granderson in the 8th.

1-ran for Walker in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Brinson (5), Hoskins (5), Williams (2). HR_Realmuto (4), off Urena; Franco (7), off Urena; Harper (6), off Kinley. RBIs_Realmuto (18), Harper 2 (17), Franco (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Prado, Rojas, Galloway); Philadelphia 3 (Williams, Franco, Hernandez). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 4.

GIDP_Williams.

DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Rojas, Prado); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Rodriguez).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena, L, 1-4 7 4 2 2 3 4 112 5.08 Kinley 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 31 3.21 Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff, W, 1-1 7 2 0 0 1 6 86 2.12 Ramos, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 6.00 Morgan, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00 Neshek 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Morgan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:47. A_31,159 (43,647).

