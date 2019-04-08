Listen Live Sports

Phillies 4, Nationals 3

April 8, 2019 9:53 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Dozier 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .103
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .412
Soto lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Suzuki c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .267
Difo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Totals 33 3 7 3 0 5
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Segura ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .342
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .345
Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .367
Realmuto c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .200
Herrera cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .324
Kingery 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 9 4 2 7
Washington 020 000 001—3 7 2
Philadelphia 000 201 01x—4 9 0

a-flied out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Morgan in the 7th. c-struck out for Sipp in the 8th.

E_Rendon (2), Barraclough (1). LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Rendon (5), Soto (3). HR_Suzuki (1), off Velasquez; Dozier (1), off Neshek; Herrera (1), off Sanchez; Hoskins (4), off Sanchez; Hoskins (5), off Miller. RBIs_Dozier (1), Suzuki 2 (5), Hoskins 2 (15), Herrera 2 (4). CS_Herrera (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Suzuki); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Franco). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Zimmerman. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 0-1 5 2-3 7 3 3 2 6 83 6.52
Suero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 12.00
Barraclough 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.80
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 15.43
Miller 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 5.06
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 5 4 2 2 0 2 80 3.00
Dominguez, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 10.80
Morgan, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Robertson, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 7.71
Neshek, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-0, Sipp 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:32. A_28,212 (43,647).

