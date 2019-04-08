Phillies 4, Nationals 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.103
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sanchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|0
|5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.345
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.367
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.324
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Robertson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|2
|7
|Washington
|020
|000
|001—3
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|201
|01x—4
|9
|0
a-flied out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Morgan in the 7th. c-struck out for Sipp in the 8th.
E_Rendon (2), Barraclough (1). LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Rendon (5), Soto (3). HR_Suzuki (1), off Velasquez; Dozier (1), off Neshek; Herrera (1), off Sanchez; Hoskins (4), off Sanchez; Hoskins (5), off Miller. RBIs_Dozier (1), Suzuki 2 (5), Hoskins 2 (15), Herrera 2 (4). CS_Herrera (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Suzuki); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Franco). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Zimmerman. GIDP_Franco.
DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Zimmerman).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|83
|6.52
|Suero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12.00
|Barraclough
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.80
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15.43
|Miller
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|5.06
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|80
|3.00
|Dominguez, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|10.80
|Morgan, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Robertson, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.71
|Neshek, S, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-0, Sipp 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:32. A_28,212 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.