Phillies 4, Nationals 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Dozier 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .103 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .412 Soto lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Suzuki c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .267 Difo ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Totals 33 3 7 3 0 5

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212 Segura ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .342 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .345 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .367 Realmuto c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .200 Herrera cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .324 Kingery 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 4 9 4 2 7

Washington 020 000 001—3 7 2 Philadelphia 000 201 01x—4 9 0

a-flied out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Morgan in the 7th. c-struck out for Sipp in the 8th.

E_Rendon (2), Barraclough (1). LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Rendon (5), Soto (3). HR_Suzuki (1), off Velasquez; Dozier (1), off Neshek; Herrera (1), off Sanchez; Hoskins (4), off Sanchez; Hoskins (5), off Miller. RBIs_Dozier (1), Suzuki 2 (5), Hoskins 2 (15), Herrera 2 (4). CS_Herrera (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Suzuki); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Franco). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Zimmerman. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 0-1 5 2-3 7 3 3 2 6 83 6.52 Suero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 12.00 Barraclough 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.80 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 15.43 Miller 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 5.06 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 5 4 2 2 0 2 80 3.00 Dominguez, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 10.80 Morgan, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Robertson, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 7.71 Neshek, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-0, Sipp 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:32. A_28,212 (43,647).

