Phillies 4, Nationals 3

|Washington
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Sanch p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dmingez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dav.Rbr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|Washington
|020
|000
|001—3
|Philadelphia
|000
|201
|01x—4
E_Rendon (2), Barraclough (1). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Rendon (5), Soto (3). HR_B.Dozier (1), Suzuki (1), Hoskins 2 (5), O.Herrera (1). CS_O.Herrera (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Sanchez L,0-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Suero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barraclough
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Dominguez W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neshek S,1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:32. A_28,212 (43,647).
