Phillies 4, Nationals 3

April 8, 2019 9:52 pm
 
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 4 1 1 1 Segura ss 4 0 2 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 3 0 0 0
Soto lf 4 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2
Zmmrman 1b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 1 1 0
Suzuki c 4 1 2 2 O.Hrrra cf 4 1 2 2
Difo ss 3 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 4 0 2 0
A.Sanch p 2 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 1 0 0 0
Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0
M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
J.Mller p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 3 0 1 0 Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 33 4 9 4
Washington 020 000 001—3
Philadelphia 000 201 01x—4

E_Rendon (2), Barraclough (1). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Rendon (5), Soto (3). HR_B.Dozier (1), Suzuki (1), Hoskins 2 (5), O.Herrera (1). CS_O.Herrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sanchez L,0-1 5 2-3 7 3 3 2 6
Suero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 1 2 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia
Velasquez 5 4 2 2 0 2
Dominguez W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Morgan H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robertson H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Neshek S,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:32. A_28,212 (43,647).

