Phillies 4, Nationals 3

Washington Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 1 1 1 Segura ss 4 0 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 1 1 0 Suzuki c 4 1 2 2 O.Hrrra cf 4 1 2 2 Difo ss 3 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 4 0 2 0 A.Sanch p 2 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 1 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 J.Mller p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 1 0 Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 33 4 9 4

Washington 020 000 001—3 Philadelphia 000 201 01x—4

E_Rendon (2), Barraclough (1). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Rendon (5), Soto (3). HR_B.Dozier (1), Suzuki (1), Hoskins 2 (5), O.Herrera (1). CS_O.Herrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Sanchez L,0-1 5 2-3 7 3 3 2 6 Suero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Barraclough 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Miller 1 2 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia Velasquez 5 4 2 2 0 2 Dominguez W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Robertson H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Neshek S,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:32. A_28,212 (43,647).

