Phillies 5, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Prado 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|B.Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Galloway lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Lopez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.347
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Eflin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Totals
|27
|5
|4
|3
|6
|9
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|102
|001
|01x—5
|4
|0
a-popped out for N.Anderson in the 8th.
E_N.Anderson (1). LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hoskins (6). 3B_Segura (2). RBIs_Rojas (8), Segura (11), Harper (20), Hoskins (23). S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Berti); Philadelphia 4 (Williams, Hernandez, Knapp 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Castro, Harper, Hoskins. GIDP_Prado, Castro, Hoskins.
DP_Miami 1 (Berti, Castro, Prado); Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 2-4
|5
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|94
|4.78
|N.Anderson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.19
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|35
|1.50
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 3-3
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|107
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 1-0. HBP_Lopez (Harper). WP_Lopez, Guerrero 2.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:34. A_39,168 (43,647).
