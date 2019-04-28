Phillies 5, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Berti 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Prado 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286 B.Anderson rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Rojas ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Galloway lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Wallach c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .197 Lopez p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 7 1 0 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen cf 2 2 0 0 2 1 .238 Segura ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .347 Harper rf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .250 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .277 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Eflin p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Totals 27 5 4 3 6 9

Miami 000 100 000—1 7 1 Philadelphia 102 001 01x—5 4 0

a-popped out for N.Anderson in the 8th.

E_N.Anderson (1). LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hoskins (6). 3B_Segura (2). RBIs_Rojas (8), Segura (11), Harper (20), Hoskins (23). S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Berti); Philadelphia 4 (Williams, Hernandez, Knapp 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Castro, Harper, Hoskins. GIDP_Prado, Castro, Hoskins.

DP_Miami 1 (Berti, Castro, Prado); Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, L, 2-4 5 2-3 3 4 4 3 4 94 4.78 N.Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.19 Guerrero 1 1 1 1 3 2 35 1.50 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, W, 3-3 9 7 1 1 0 3 107 3.34

Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 1-0. HBP_Lopez (Harper). WP_Lopez, Guerrero 2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:34. A_39,168 (43,647).

