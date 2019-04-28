Listen Live Sports

Phillies 5, Marlins 1

April 28, 2019
 
< a min read
Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Berti 3b 4 0 1 0 McCtchn cf 2 2 0 0
Prado 1b 4 1 1 0 Segura ss 4 2 3 1
Bri.And rf 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 2 1 0 1
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1
Rojas ss 4 0 1 1 N.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0
Glloway lf 3 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 0 0
Wallach c 3 0 1 0 Knapp c 4 0 0 0
Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0
Lopez p 1 0 1 0 Eflin p 3 0 0 0
N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0
Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0
Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 27 5 4 3
Miami 000 100 000—1
Philadelphia 102 001 01x—5

E_N.Anderson (1). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hoskins (6). 3B_Segura (2). S_Lopez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Lopez L,2-4 5 2-3 3 4 4 3 4
Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Guerrero 1 1 1 1 3 2
Philadelphia
Eflin W,3-3 9 7 1 1 0 3

HBP_by Lopez (Harper). WP_Lopez, Guerrero 2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:34. A_39,168 (43,647).

