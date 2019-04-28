Phillies 5, Marlins 1

|Miami
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Prado 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|N.Wllms lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Eflin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|27
|5
|4
|3
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|Philadelphia
|102
|001
|01x—5
E_N.Anderson (1). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hoskins (6). 3B_Segura (2). S_Lopez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Lopez L,2-4
|5
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Anderson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Philadelphia
|Eflin W,3-3
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_by Lopez (Harper). WP_Lopez, Guerrero 2.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:34. A_39,168 (43,647).
