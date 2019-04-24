Phillies 6, Mets 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.261
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.120
|1-Altherr pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.042
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|6
|3
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.363
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|e-Alonso ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|b-Nimmo ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Vargas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rhame p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|3
|9
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|032—6
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|3
a-popped out for Velasquez in the 6th. b-flied out for Lagares in the 6th. c-singled for Zamora in the 7th. d-singled for Dominguez in the 8th. e-struck out for Smith in the 8th. f-struck out for Morgan in the 9th. g-struck out for Rhame in the 9th.
1-ran for Quinn in the 8th.
E_Cano (3), Rosario 2 (7). LOB_Philadelphia 11, New York 9. 2B_Realmuto (4), Harper (7), Rodriguez (1). 3B_Hoskins (1). HR_Hoskins (7), off Rhame. RBIs_Harper (15), Hoskins 2 (20), Franco (19), Quinn (1), Gosselin (4). S_Rodriguez, Velasquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (McCutchen, Realmuto 2, Hoskins, Hernandez, Knapp); New York 5 (Smith 2, Frazier 2, Vargas). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; New York 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Rosario. GIDP_McNeil.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Rodriguez, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 1-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|97
|1.99
|Neshek, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.70
|Dominguez, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.32
|Morgan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.84
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|89
|7.20
|Lugo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|4.60
|Zamora
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Gsellman
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|4.20
|Rhame
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|19
|8.10
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-0, Zamora 1-0. HBP_Velasquez (Frazier), Vargas (Realmuto). WP_Velasquez, Gsellman.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:21. A_27,685 (41,922).
