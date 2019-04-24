Phillies 6, Mets 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Realmuto c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .282 Harper rf 4 1 1 1 1 3 .261 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .273 Franco 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Gosselin ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .211 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Quinn cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .120 1-Altherr pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .042 Totals 38 6 10 6 3 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .363 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292 Cano 2b 3 0 3 0 1 0 .272 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .278 Smith 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .400 e-Alonso ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244 b-Nimmo ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Guillorme ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rhame p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Totals 32 0 6 0 3 9

Philadelphia 100 000 032—6 10 0 New York 000 000 000—0 6 3

a-popped out for Velasquez in the 6th. b-flied out for Lagares in the 6th. c-singled for Zamora in the 7th. d-singled for Dominguez in the 8th. e-struck out for Smith in the 8th. f-struck out for Morgan in the 9th. g-struck out for Rhame in the 9th.

1-ran for Quinn in the 8th.

E_Cano (3), Rosario 2 (7). LOB_Philadelphia 11, New York 9. 2B_Realmuto (4), Harper (7), Rodriguez (1). 3B_Hoskins (1). HR_Hoskins (7), off Rhame. RBIs_Harper (15), Hoskins 2 (20), Franco (19), Quinn (1), Gosselin (4). S_Rodriguez, Velasquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (McCutchen, Realmuto 2, Hoskins, Hernandez, Knapp); New York 5 (Smith 2, Frazier 2, Vargas). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Rosario. GIDP_McNeil.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Rodriguez, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 3 6 97 1.99 Neshek, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.70 Dominguez, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.32 Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Nicasio 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.84 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, L, 1-1 4 2-3 3 1 1 2 4 89 7.20 Lugo 2 0 0 0 0 2 32 4.60 Zamora 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 Gsellman 1 5 3 3 0 1 25 4.20 Rhame 1 2 2 2 1 2 19 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-0, Zamora 1-0. HBP_Velasquez (Frazier), Vargas (Realmuto). WP_Velasquez, Gsellman.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:21. A_27,685 (41,922).

