Phillies 8, Nationals 2

|Philadelphia
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|T.Trner ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Difo ph-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|O.Hrrra cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Zmmrman ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Noll ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hllcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|7
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|010
|104
|020—8
|Washington
|000
|002
|000—2
DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 5. 2B_Segura (2), B.Harper (2), O.Herrera 3 (3). HR_B.Harper (3), Franco (3), Rendon (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Eflin W,1-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Alvarez
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Nicasio
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Velasquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Scherzer L,0-2
|5
|7
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Suero
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Grace
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Barraclough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hellickson
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by Morgan (Eaton). WP_Suero.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:30. A_35,920 (41,313).
