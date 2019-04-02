Phillies 8, Nationals 2

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn lf 4 1 2 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 5 2 3 3 T.Trner ss 1 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 5 1 3 3 Difo ph-ss 3 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 5 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2 O.Hrrra cf 5 2 3 0 M.Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 1 0 Zmmrman ph-1b 3 0 1 0 Franco 3b 2 2 2 1 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 1 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Schrzer p 1 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Noll ph 1 0 0 0 Kingery ph 1 0 0 0 Hllcksn p 0 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 41 8 14 7 Totals 33 2 7 2

Philadelphia 010 104 020—8 Washington 000 002 000—2

DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 5. 2B_Segura (2), B.Harper (2), O.Herrera 3 (3). HR_B.Harper (3), Franco (3), Rendon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Eflin W,1-0 5 3 0 0 1 9 Alvarez 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Nicasio 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1 Velasquez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Washington Scherzer L,0-2 5 7 2 1 1 9 Suero 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Grace 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Barraclough 1 1 0 0 1 1 Hellickson 2 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_by Morgan (Eaton). WP_Suero.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:30. A_35,920 (41,313).

