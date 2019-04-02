Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 8, Nationals 2

April 2, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf 4 1 2 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0
Segura ss 5 2 3 3 T.Trner ss 1 0 0 0
B.Hrper rf 5 1 3 3 Difo ph-ss 3 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 5 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2
O.Hrrra cf 5 2 3 0 M.Adams 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 1 0 Zmmrman ph-1b 3 0 1 0
Franco 3b 2 2 2 1 Gomes c 4 0 1 0
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 1 0
N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Schrzer p 1 0 0 0
J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Noll ph 1 0 0 0
Kingery ph 1 0 0 0 Hllcksn p 0 0 0 0
Vlsquez p 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 41 8 14 7 Totals 33 2 7 2
Philadelphia 010 104 020—8
Washington 000 002 000—2

DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 5. 2B_Segura (2), B.Harper (2), O.Herrera 3 (3). HR_B.Harper (3), Franco (3), Rendon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin W,1-0 5 3 0 0 1 9
Alvarez 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Nicasio 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Velasquez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Scherzer L,0-2 5 7 2 1 1 9
Suero 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Grace 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Barraclough 1 1 0 0 1 1
Hellickson 2 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_by Morgan (Eaton). WP_Suero.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

Advertisement

T_3:30. A_35,920 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.