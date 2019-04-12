Phillies 9, Marlins 1

|Philadelphia
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riddle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|N.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dean rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Arrieta p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alcntra p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|005
|010
|030—9
|Miami
|000
|000
|100—1
E_S.Castro (1), Alcantara (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 5. 2B_Segura (4), Hoskins (3), O.Herrera (4), Rojas (3). HR_McCutchen (3). SF_Dean (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta W,2-1
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Arano
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Miami
|Alcantara L,1-1
|5
|11
|6
|6
|2
|6
|Brice
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Arrieta (Rojas), by Brice (Williams). WP_Brice.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:46. A_9,322 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.