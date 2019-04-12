Phillies 9, Marlins 1

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn lf 4 2 3 3 Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 0 Segura ss 5 1 3 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Altherr rf 0 0 0 0 Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 5 1 2 1 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Arano p 0 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 2 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 N.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 5 2 2 1 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 5 0 1 2 Alfaro c 4 1 2 0 C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 1 1 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 Dean rf 2 0 0 1 Arrieta p 3 0 0 0 R.Hrrra cf-lf 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 0 1 0 0 Alcntra p 1 0 0 0 Kingery ss 0 0 0 0 Brinson ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 40 9 14 9 Totals 29 1 5 1

Philadelphia 005 010 030—9 Miami 000 000 100—1

E_S.Castro (1), Alcantara (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 5. 2B_Segura (4), Hoskins (3), O.Herrera (4), Rojas (3). HR_McCutchen (3). SF_Dean (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Arrieta W,2-1 7 5 1 1 1 8 Arano 2 0 0 0 1 1 Miami Alcantara L,1-1 5 11 6 6 2 6 Brice 3 3 3 3 1 2 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Arrieta (Rojas), by Brice (Williams). WP_Brice.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:46. A_9,322 (36,742).

