Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
...

Phillies’ David Robertson goes on 10-day injured list

April 15, 2019 6:26 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies reliever David Robertson has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right elbow.

Right-hander Drew Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Robertson’s spot. The moves were announced before Monday night’s game against the New York Mets.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Robertson will have an MRI on Tuesday.

Robertson worked two scoreless innings in Philadelphia’s 3-1, 14-inning victory at Miami on Sunday. He has a 5.40 ERA in seven appearances but hasn’t allowed a run in his last four.

The Phillies signed Robertson to a $23 million, two-year contact in the offseason.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

