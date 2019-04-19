Listen Live Sports

Phillies SS Kingery leaves game at Colorado with injury

April 19, 2019 10:47 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Scott Kingery left Friday night’s game at Colorado midway through the fourth inning after suffering a strained right hamstring.

Kingery was injured running out an inning-ending fielder’s choice. He pulled up after running past first base and a trainer hustled out from the Phillies’ dugout to check on him. Kingery walked gingerly back to the dugout and was replaced in the field by Phil Gosselin.

Kingery had started the three previous games at shortstop in place of Jean Segura, who has been sidelined by strained left hamstring.

Manager Gabe Kapler said before the game that Segura was doing well and close to a return.

More AP baseball coverage: www.apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

