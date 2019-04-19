Pirates 4, Giants 1

|San Francisco
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Duggar rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Me.Cbrr rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kang 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Crvelli c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shuck lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Parra lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Msgrove ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burdi p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ri.Rdri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010—1
|Pittsburgh
|400
|000
|00x—4
E_B.Crawford (1). DP_Pittsburgh 3. LOB_San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Longoria (4), Cervelli (1). SB_Shuck (1). CS_Shuck (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner L,1-3
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Vincent
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Lyles W,2-0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Liriano
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Crick H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burdi
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Rodriguez H,4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez S,6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:48. A_15,049 (38,362).
