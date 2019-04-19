Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 4, Giants 1

April 19, 2019 11:31 pm
 
San Francisco Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Duggar rf-cf 3 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin lf 0 0 0 0
Posey c 4 0 2 1 Me.Cbrr rf 4 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 Kang 3b-ss 3 1 1 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 0 Bell 1b 3 1 1 0
Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 0 Crvelli c 4 1 1 2
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 P.Reyes 2b 3 1 1 1
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Shuck lf-cf 3 0 1 1
Austin ph 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal ss 3 0 1 0
Parra lf-rf 2 0 0 0 Moran 3b 0 0 0 0
Bmgrner p 2 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0
Solarte lf 1 1 1 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0
Msgrove ph 1 0 0 0
Burdi p 0 0 0 0
Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0
F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 30 4 6 4
San Francisco 000 000 010—1
Pittsburgh 400 000 00x—4

E_B.Crawford (1). DP_Pittsburgh 3. LOB_San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Longoria (4), Cervelli (1). SB_Shuck (1). CS_Shuck (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Bumgarner L,1-3 6 6 4 4 1 7
Vincent 2 0 0 0 1 2
Pittsburgh
Lyles W,2-0 6 4 0 0 1 6
Liriano 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Crick H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Burdi 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Rodriguez H,4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Vazquez S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:48. A_15,049 (38,362).

