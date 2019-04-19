Pirates 4, Giants 1

San Francisco Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Duggar rf-cf 3 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin lf 0 0 0 0 Posey c 4 0 2 1 Me.Cbrr rf 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 Kang 3b-ss 3 1 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 0 Bell 1b 3 1 1 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 0 Crvelli c 4 1 1 2 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 P.Reyes 2b 3 1 1 1 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Shuck lf-cf 3 0 1 1 Austin ph 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal ss 3 0 1 0 Parra lf-rf 2 0 0 0 Moran 3b 0 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 2 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 Solarte lf 1 1 1 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Msgrove ph 1 0 0 0 Burdi p 0 0 0 0 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 30 4 6 4

San Francisco 000 000 010—1 Pittsburgh 400 000 00x—4

E_B.Crawford (1). DP_Pittsburgh 3. LOB_San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Longoria (4), Cervelli (1). SB_Shuck (1). CS_Shuck (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Bumgarner L,1-3 6 6 4 4 1 7 Vincent 2 0 0 0 1 2 Pittsburgh Lyles W,2-0 6 4 0 0 1 6 Liriano 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Crick H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Burdi 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 Rodriguez H,4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Vazquez S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:48. A_15,049 (38,362).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.