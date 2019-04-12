Pirates 6, Nationals 3, 10 innings,

|Pittsburgh
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Moran ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|P.Reyes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shuck rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Stllngs c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Wllm p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Rdri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burdi p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|36
|3
|7
|3
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|020
|3—6
|Washington
|011
|000
|010
|0—3
E_Grace (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Washington 8. 2B_Me.Cabrera (3), Soto (4), M.Adams (2), Kendrick (2). 3B_Shuck (1). HR_Moran (2), Bell (3), Rendon 2 (6). SB_Gonzalez (2). CS_S.Marte (1). S_A.Frazier (1), V.Robles (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Williams
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Rodriguez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kela BS,3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Burdi W,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vazquez S,4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Corbin
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Sipp H,4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Barraclough BS,2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Doolittle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grace L,0-1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Miller
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Grace pitched to 2 batters in the 10th
HBP_by Williams (Dozier). WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:28. A_27,084 (41,313).
