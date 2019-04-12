Listen Live Sports

Pirates 6, Nationals 3, 10 innings,

April 12, 2019 10:49 pm
 
Pittsburgh Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Frzer 2b 4 2 1 0 Eaton rf 5 0 0 0
S.Marte cf 5 0 2 2 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0
Kang 3b 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 5 2 2 2
Moran ph-3b 1 1 1 3 Soto lf 4 0 1 0
Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 Zmmrman 1b 4 1 0 0
P.Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0
F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Difo ss 3 0 0 0
Shuck rf 5 0 2 0 Corbin p 2 0 2 1
Stllngs c 4 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 1 0
Gnzalez ss 4 1 2 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0
Tr.Wllm p 2 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0
Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Crvelli ph 1 0 0 0 Kndrick ph 1 0 1 0
Kela p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
Burdi p 0 0 0 0 J.Mller p 0 0 0 0
Me.Cbrr ph 1 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0
J.Mrtin pr-lf 0 1 0 0
Totals 39 6 10 6 Totals 36 3 7 3
Pittsburgh 010 000 020 3—6
Washington 011 000 010 0—3

E_Grace (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Washington 8. 2B_Me.Cabrera (3), Soto (4), M.Adams (2), Kendrick (2). 3B_Shuck (1). HR_Moran (2), Bell (3), Rendon 2 (6). SB_Gonzalez (2). CS_S.Marte (1). S_A.Frazier (1), V.Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Williams 6 1-3 4 2 2 3 3
Rodriguez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kela BS,3 1 1 1 1 0 1
Burdi W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Vazquez S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Corbin 7 4 1 1 1 11
Sipp H,4 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Barraclough BS,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 1
Grace L,0-1 0 1 2 1 0 0
Miller 1 1 1 1 1 0

Grace pitched to 2 batters in the 10th

HBP_by Williams (Dozier). WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:28. A_27,084 (41,313).

