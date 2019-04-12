Pirates 6, Nationals 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.108
|e-Moran ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.295
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.053
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shuck rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Williams p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Cervelli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Burdi p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.394
|1-Martin pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|2
|14
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.426
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|a-Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.625
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|36
|3
|7
|3
|3
|6
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|020
|3—6
|10
|0
|Washington
|011
|000
|010
|0—3
|7
|1
a-doubled for Corbin in the 7th. b-flied out for Rodriguez in the 8th. c-doubled for Doolittle in the 9th. d-doubled for Burdi in the 10th. e-homered for Kang in the 10th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 10th.
E_Grace (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Washington 8. 2B_Cabrera (3), Soto (4), Adams (2), Kendrick (2). 3B_Shuck (1). HR_Bell (3), off Corbin; Moran (2), off Miller; Rendon (5), off Williams; Rendon (6), off Kela. RBIs_Marte 2 (7), Bell (10), Moran 3 (6), Rendon 2 (16), Corbin (1). SB_Gonzalez (2). CS_Marte (1). S_Frazier, Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Marte); Washington 4 (Eaton, Dozier, Zimmerman, Robles). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Marte, Robles.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|93
|2.45
|Rodriguez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.76
|Kela
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|7.94
|Burdi, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.76
|Vazquez, S, 4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|11
|106
|2.84
|Sipp, H, 4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18.00
|Barraclough
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.50
|Doolittle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Grace, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|10.13
|Miller
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|5.68
Grace pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0, Barraclough 2-2, Miller 2-2. HBP_Williams (Dozier). WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:28. A_27,084 (41,313).
