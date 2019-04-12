Listen Live Sports

Pirates 6, Nationals 3

April 12, 2019 10:49 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .304
Marte cf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .245
Kang 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .108
e-Moran ph-3b 1 1 1 3 0 0 .278
Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .295
Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .053
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shuck rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .263
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Gonzalez ss 4 1 2 0 0 2 .222
Williams p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Cervelli ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burdi p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Cabrera ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .394
1-Martin pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .385
Totals 39 6 10 6 2 14
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .163
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .426
Soto lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .205
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Difo ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Corbin p 2 0 2 1 0 0 .400
a-Adams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Kendrick ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .625
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 36 3 7 3 3 6
Pittsburgh 010 000 020 3—6 10 0
Washington 011 000 010 0—3 7 1

a-doubled for Corbin in the 7th. b-flied out for Rodriguez in the 8th. c-doubled for Doolittle in the 9th. d-doubled for Burdi in the 10th. e-homered for Kang in the 10th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 10th.

E_Grace (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Washington 8. 2B_Cabrera (3), Soto (4), Adams (2), Kendrick (2). 3B_Shuck (1). HR_Bell (3), off Corbin; Moran (2), off Miller; Rendon (5), off Williams; Rendon (6), off Kela. RBIs_Marte 2 (7), Bell (10), Moran 3 (6), Rendon 2 (16), Corbin (1). SB_Gonzalez (2). CS_Marte (1). S_Frazier, Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Marte); Washington 4 (Eaton, Dozier, Zimmerman, Robles). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Marte, Robles.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams 6 1-3 4 2 2 3 3 93 2.45
Rodriguez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.76
Kela 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 7.94
Burdi, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.76
Vazquez, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 7 4 1 1 1 11 106 2.84
Sipp, H, 4 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 6 18.00
Barraclough 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.50
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
Grace, L, 0-1 0 1 2 1 0 0 3 10.13
Miller 1 1 1 1 1 0 19 5.68

Grace pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0, Barraclough 2-2, Miller 2-2. HBP_Williams (Dozier). WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:28. A_27,084 (41,313).

