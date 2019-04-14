Pistons-Bucks, Box

DETROIT (86)

B.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Maker 2-10 0-0 4, Drummond 4-9 4-6 12, Jackson 6-14 0-0 12, Ellington 2-10 0-0 5, Leuer 1-2 0-1 2, Pachulia 2-6 1-2 5, Galloway 2-8 0-0 6, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Kennard 8-14 1-2 21, Thomas 4-6 0-0 9, Robinson III 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 35-92 8-13 86.

MILWAUKEE (121)

Middleton 5-13 0-0 14, Antetokounmpo 9-17 5-12 24, Lopez 4-7 4-4 14, Bledsoe 5-9 3-4 15, S.Brown 3-5 2-2 11, Mirotic 2-8 0-0 4, Ilyasova 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 6, Hill 6-11 3-3 16, Frazier 3-5 0-0 7, Connaughton 4-6 1-1 10. Totals 44-90 18-26 121.

Detroit 18 25 18 25— 86 Milwaukee 38 32 27 24—121

3-Point Goals_Detroit 8-27 (Kennard 4-5, Galloway 2-6, Thomas 1-2, Ellington 1-4, B.Brown 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Robinson III 0-2, Maker 0-6), Milwaukee 15-43 (Middleton 4-7, S.Brown 3-5, Bledsoe 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Frazier 1-2, Connaughton 1-2, Hill 1-4, Antetokounmpo 1-5, Wilson 0-1, Ilyasova 0-3, Mirotic 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 46 (Drummond 12), Milwaukee 54 (Antetokounmpo 17). Assists_Detroit 22 (Smith 6), Milwaukee 31 (S.Brown 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Milwaukee 16. Technicals_Detroit team. Ejected_Drummond. A_17,529 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.