Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Bucks, Box

April 17, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DETROIT (99)

Kennard 6-13 3-3 19, Maker 2-9 2-2 6, Drummond 8-15 2-4 18, Jackson 7-16 3-4 18, Ellington 3-10 0-0 8, B.Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 3-13 1-2 7, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 3-7 0-0 9, Robinson III 3-10 2-2 9, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-99 13-17 99.

MILWAUKEE (120)

Middleton 7-15 8-8 24, Antetokounmpo 11-18 3-5 26, Lopez 3-8 1-2 8, Bledsoe 11-19 2-3 27, S.Brown 3-5 1-3 8, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 3, Mirotic 1-5 0-0 2, Hill 2-7 0-0 4, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 8-10 0-0 18. Totals 47-90 15-21 120.

Detroit 27 32 17 23— 99
Milwaukee 38 20 35 27—120

3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-36 (Kennard 4-6, Galloway 3-5, Ellington 2-7, B.Brown 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Robinson III 1-6, Thomas 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Maker 0-3, Smith 0-3), Milwaukee 11-26 (Bledsoe 3-8, Connaughton 2-3, Middleton 2-6, Ilyasova 1-1, S.Brown 1-1, Lopez 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Mirotic 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 43 (Drummond 16), Milwaukee 54 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists_Detroit 23 (Jackson 8), Milwaukee 32 (Middleton 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Milwaukee 21. Technicals_Griffin, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_17,513 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.