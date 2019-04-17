Pistons-Bucks, Box

DETROIT (99)

Kennard 6-13 3-3 19, Maker 2-9 2-2 6, Drummond 8-15 2-4 18, Jackson 7-16 3-4 18, Ellington 3-10 0-0 8, B.Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 3-13 1-2 7, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 3-7 0-0 9, Robinson III 3-10 2-2 9, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-99 13-17 99.

MILWAUKEE (120)

Middleton 7-15 8-8 24, Antetokounmpo 11-18 3-5 26, Lopez 3-8 1-2 8, Bledsoe 11-19 2-3 27, S.Brown 3-5 1-3 8, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 3, Mirotic 1-5 0-0 2, Hill 2-7 0-0 4, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 8-10 0-0 18. Totals 47-90 15-21 120.

Detroit 27 32 17 23— 99 Milwaukee 38 20 35 27—120

3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-36 (Kennard 4-6, Galloway 3-5, Ellington 2-7, B.Brown 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Robinson III 1-6, Thomas 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Maker 0-3, Smith 0-3), Milwaukee 11-26 (Bledsoe 3-8, Connaughton 2-3, Middleton 2-6, Ilyasova 1-1, S.Brown 1-1, Lopez 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Mirotic 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 43 (Drummond 16), Milwaukee 54 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists_Detroit 23 (Jackson 8), Milwaukee 32 (Middleton 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Milwaukee 21. Technicals_Griffin, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_17,513 (17,500).

