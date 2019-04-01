Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Pacers, Box

April 1, 2019 9:28 pm
 
DETROIT (102)

Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Maker 4-10 2-2 14, Drummond 8-18 2-5 18, Jackson 8-19 5-5 22, Ellington 10-19 2-4 26, Leuer 0-2 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Galloway 3-10 1-1 9, Robinson III 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 38-88 14-19 102.

INDIANA (111)

Bogdanovic 7-16 4-4 19, Young 8-12 3-4 19, Turner 5-7 5-6 17, Joseph 2-9 0-0 4, Evans 4-10 1-2 13, McDermott 5-8 0-0 11, Sabonis 8-10 2-2 18, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 3-4 2-4 10. Totals 42-77 17-22 111.

Detroit 33 22 25 22—102
Indiana 23 36 28 24—111

3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-33 (Maker 4-7, Ellington 4-13, Galloway 2-3, Robinson III 1-2, Jackson 1-5, Drummond 0-1, Leuer 0-1, Brown 0-1), Indiana 10-22 (Evans 4-6, Holiday 2-3, Turner 2-3, McDermott 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-3, Leaf 0-1, Joseph 0-3). Fouled Out_Sabonis. Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Drummond 17), Indiana 42 (Sabonis 12). Assists_Detroit 21 (Drummond 5), Indiana 27 (Bogdanovic 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 24, Indiana 20. A_15,760 (20,000).

