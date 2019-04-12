Listen Live Sports

Pistons say Griffin still day to day with troublesome knee

April 12, 2019 2:45 pm
 
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey says star forward Blake Griffin is still day to day heading into the postseason.

The NBA playoffs start Saturday, but Detroit opens its series against top-seeded Milwaukee on Sunday night. The extra rest was a bit of a break for the Pistons, who also get two days off before Games 2 and 3. Griffin, who has been dealing with a troublesome left knee, did not play in the regular-season finale Wednesday when Detroit wrapped up a playoff spot by winning at New York .

Griffin played 75 games this season, his most since 2013-14, when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged a career-high 24.5 points per game, along with 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also made a career-high 189 3-pointers, shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc.

