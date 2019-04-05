Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Thunder, Box

April 5, 2019 10:33 pm
 
DETROIT (110)

Brown 2-3 1-1 5, Griffin 11-20 14-16 45, Drummond 2-3 0-2 4, Jackson 4-14 0-1 10, Ellington 3-12 0-0 8, Pachulia 1-1 5-5 7, Maker 3-5 1-2 8, Galloway 4-10 2-2 11, Smith 5-10 2-2 12, Robinson III 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 25-31 110.

OKLAHOMA CITY (123)

George 11-24 4-4 30, Grant 8-16 0-2 19, Adams 7-9 0-0 14, Westbrook 6-18 6-10 19, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 2-2 6, Morris 5-12 1-1 12, Schroder 6-14 1-1 14, Felton 2-4 0-0 6, Burton 0-0 1-2 1, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-101 15-22 123.

Detroit 34 32 30 14—110
Oklahoma City 30 35 32 26—123

3-Point Goals_Detroit 15-41 (Griffin 9-14, Jackson 2-8, Ellington 2-9, Maker 1-3, Galloway 1-5, Brown 0-1, Kennard 0-1), Oklahoma City 12-29 (George 4-7, Grant 3-8, Felton 2-2, Morris 1-2, Westbrook 1-4, Schroder 1-5, Patterson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 32 (Drummond 9), Oklahoma City 59 (Adams 14). Assists_Detroit 20 (Smith 4), Oklahoma City 30 (Westbrook 15). Total Fouls_Detroit 23, Oklahoma City 24. Technicals_Drummond, George. A_18,203 (18,203).

