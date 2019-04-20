PLAYOFFS / Through Friday, April 19, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mark Stone, VEG
|5
|6
|4
|10
|Max Pacioretty, VEG
|5
|4
|6
|10
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|5
|5
|4
|9
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|5
|3
|5
|8
|Paul Stastny, VEG
|5
|2
|6
|8
|Matt Duchene, CLS
|4
|3
|4
|7
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|5
|0
|7
|7
|Jordan Eberle, NYI
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|5
|2
|4
|6
|Dustin Byfuglien, WPG
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Shea Theodore, VEG
|5
|1
|5
|6
|15 tied with 5 pts.
