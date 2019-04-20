Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Friday, April 19, 2019

April 20, 2019 10:02 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mark Stone, VEG 5 6 4 10
Max Pacioretty, VEG 5 4 6 10
Mikko Rantanen, COL 5 5 4 9
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 5 3 5 8
Paul Stastny, VEG 5 2 6 8
Matt Duchene, CLS 4 3 4 7
Erik Karlsson, SJ 5 0 7 7
Jordan Eberle, NYI 4 4 2 6
Brad Marchand, BOS 5 2 4 6
Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 5 1 5 6
Shea Theodore, VEG 5 1 5 6
15 tied with 5 pts.

