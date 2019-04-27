PLAYOFFS / Through Friday, April 26, 2019

GP G A PTS Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12 Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11 Mikko Rantanen, COL 6 5 5 10 Logan Couture, SJ 8 6 3 9 Brad Marchand, BOS 8 4 5 9 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 7 4 5 9 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 6 3 6 9 Erik Karlsson, SJ 8 0 9 9 Jaccob Slavin, CAR 8 0 9 9 Tomas Hertl, SJ 8 6 2 8 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 7 5 3 8 Brent Burns, SJ 8 2 6 8 Paul Stastny, VEG 7 2 6 8 Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 6 2 6 8 Shea Theodore, VEG 7 1 7 8 5 tied with 7 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.