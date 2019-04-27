Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PLAYOFFS / Through Friday, April 26, 2019

April 27, 2019 1:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12
Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11
Mikko Rantanen, COL 6 5 5 10
Logan Couture, SJ 8 6 3 9
Brad Marchand, BOS 8 4 5 9
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 7 4 5 9
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 6 3 6 9
Erik Karlsson, SJ 8 0 9 9
Jaccob Slavin, CAR 8 0 9 9
Tomas Hertl, SJ 8 6 2 8
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 7 5 3 8
Brent Burns, SJ 8 2 6 8
Paul Stastny, VEG 7 2 6 8
Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 6 2 6 8
Shea Theodore, VEG 7 1 7 8
5 tied with 7 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.