PLAYOFFS / Through Saturday, April 20, 2019

GP G A PTS Mark Stone, VEG 5 6 4 10 Max Pacioretty, VEG 5 4 6 10 Mikko Rantanen, COL 5 5 4 9 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 5 5 3 8 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 5 3 5 8 Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 6 2 6 8 Paul Stastny, VEG 5 2 6 8 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 5 3 4 7 Matt Duchene, CLS 4 3 4 7 Erik Karlsson, SJ 5 0 7 7 Jordan Eberle, NYI 4 4 2 6 Brad Marchand, BOS 5 2 4 6 Jamie Benn, DAL 5 1 5 6 Shea Theodore, VEG 5 1 5 6 Alex Pietrangelo, STL 6 0 6 6 20 tied with 5 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.