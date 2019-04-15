PLAYOFFS / Through Sunday, April 14, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mark Stone, VEG
|3
|6
|2
|8
|Paul Stastny, VEG
|3
|2
|6
|8
|Max Pacioretty, VEG
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Jordan Eberle, NYI
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Matt Duchene, CLS
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Dustin Byfuglien, WPG
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|3
|0
|5
|5
|Patrik Laine, WPG
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|2
|3
|1
|4
|Logan Couture, SJ
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Artemi Panarin, CLS
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Zachary Werenski, CLS
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Mathew Barzal, NYI
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Alex Pietrangelo, STL
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Shea Theodore, VEG
|3
|0
|4
|4
|22 tied with 3 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.