PLAYOFFS / Through Sunday, April 14, 2019

April 15, 2019 1:20 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mark Stone, VEG 3 6 2 8
Paul Stastny, VEG 3 2 6 8
Max Pacioretty, VEG 3 2 4 6
Jordan Eberle, NYI 3 3 2 5
Matt Duchene, CLS 3 2 3 5
Dustin Byfuglien, WPG 3 1 4 5
Erik Karlsson, SJ 3 0 5 5
Patrik Laine, WPG 3 3 1 4
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 2 3 1 4
Logan Couture, SJ 3 2 2 4
Artemi Panarin, CLS 3 1 3 4
Zachary Werenski, CLS 3 1 3 4
Mathew Barzal, NYI 3 0 4 4
Alex Pietrangelo, STL 3 0 4 4
Shea Theodore, VEG 3 0 4 4
22 tied with 3 pts.

